Neva Hargreaves

July 19, 1925 — Oct. 22, 2021

Neva Marie Herrick Hargreaves, 96 years young, passed away on Friday Oct. 22, 2021, at the Center for Hospice in Mishawaka.

She was born on July 19, 1925, in Gunnison, Colorado to the late Melvin and Mary Herrick.

Neva was a resident for many years in Niles, Michigan and South Bend, Indiana. She lived with her husband, William Hargreaves and three children in South Bend while teaching at Tarkington Elementary School as a fifth-grade math and social studies teacher.

Neva loved traveling with Bill and living in Arizona for many years before he passed away in 2003. They were married on March 21,1946. Most of all she loved reading, word search puzzles and being with her family and friends.

Neva is survived by her sister, Jane (Paul) Glascott, Niles, Michigan; and brother, Jack Herrick, Burnsville, Minnesota. She is also survived by her three children: Jill (Robert) Leichti, Bend, Oregon, John (Pam) Hargreaves, Mishawaka, and Kim (Kevin) Parker, South Bend; five grandchildren; Brian, Kyle, Jon Michael, Scott and Laura; and six great-grandchildren: James W. IV (Jamie), Madelyn, Andrew, Amy, Madilyn and Jacob.

Neva was an active member of the DAR, AAUW, St. Michaels and All Angels Episcopal Church (South Bend,) and a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge #235 in South Bend.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

“Those we love don’t go away, They sit beside us everyday.”

In lieu of flowers, please make donations, in Neva’s name, to the AAUW, 1310 L St. NW, Suite 1000, Washington, DC 20005.

