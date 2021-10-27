Moose Riders donate $2,000 to Cass County Cancer Service

DOWAGIAC — A local motorcycle group recently donated to help Cass County residents living with cancer.

Leonard Hartke and Terri Bundy from the Dowagiac Moose Riders recently presented a $2,000 check to Maxine Ownby and Ray Klomes for the Cass County Cancer Service.

Money was raised from the Moose Riders’ annual ride on Aug. 15 and the auction the group hosted at the Moose Lodge after the ride.

“This money is important to us to help those in need in Cass county,” Ownby said. “This group of riders go above and beyond helping in our community. They are fun to hang with, and we appreciate all that they do for our organization. $2,000 is a lot of gas cards to help people get to and from their treatments. I deliver most all the cards here in Dowagiac, and the people always say tell the people who helped raise this money to help me, ‘thank you so much,’ so I’m passing that on. Thanks to all who give to help these people suffering from this horrible disease.”