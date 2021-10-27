Madron Lake Road closed temporarily for maintenance

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP — A local road will be closed temporarily for maintenance.

The Berrien County Road Department will be working to replace a cross tube located on Madron Lake Road, between Miller and Wagner roads.

The project, which began Tuesday, Oct. 26, will extend the life and operation of the Madron Lake Drain. Crosstube replacement will provide structural stability to the road and assure safety to the traveling public.

Madron Lake Road will be closed to thru traffic where culvert replacement and associated work zone is located. Closure will be in place until repair work has been completed and the road can be reopened for public passage. The BCRD asks commuters to seek alternative routes until work is completed. The recommended detour route will be Miller Road to Broceus School Road to Madron Lake Road/Bakertown Road.