Dowagiac woman injured in Jefferson Township crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A Dowagiac woman was sent to the hospital after she and an Edwardsburg woman collided in a Jefferson Township crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that his office responded to the area of Dailey Road north of Coulter Street in Jefferson Township for a reported two-vehicle crash.

According to deputies, the investigation shows that a southbound vehicle driven by Julie Hoven, 37, of Edwardsburg, attempted to pass another southbound vehicle driven by Melanie Greenleaf, 22, of Dowagiac, in a no-passing zone. The vehicles collided with each other while Hoven was attempting to pass.

Greenleaf was transported to the hospital by Pride Care EMS for minor injuries sustained in the accident.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Pride Care EMS.