Daily Data: Wednesday, Oct. 27

VOLLEYBALL

Saugatuck Quad

At Saugatuck

Buchanan Match Scores

Buchanan d. Black River 21-25, 25-14, 19-15

Buchanan d. Saugatuck 25-21, 23-25, 15-5

 

Individual Statistics

Kills

Josie West 20, Faith Carson 14, Alyssa Carson 7, Alexa Burns 6

Digs

Alea Fisher 5

Aces

Alyvia Hickok 6

Varsity record: Buchanan 32-6

 

Dig Prep Division 2 Final Rankings

  1. Grand Rapids Christian
  2. Notre Dame Prep
  3. Lakewood
  4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
  5. Unity Christian
  6. Niles
  7. Detroit Country Day
  8. Lansing Catholic
  9. North Branch
  10. Cadillac
  11. Whitehall
  12. Grand Rapids West Catholic
  13. Wayland
  14. Holland Christian
  15. Essexville Garber
  16. Frankenmuth
  17. Fruitport
  18. Onsted
  19. Edwardsburg
  20. Birch Run
  21. Marshall
  22. Lutheran North
  23. Otsego
  24. Portland
  25. St. Catherine

Honorable Mention: Allendale, Buchanan, Corunna, Flint Powers Catholic, Hopkins, Ionia, Marysville, Mt. Morris, Sault Area, South Christian

 

Division 3

  1. West Michigan Christian
  2. SMCC
  3. Pewamo-Westphalia
  4. Bronson
  5. Centreville
  6. Saginaw Valley Lutheran
  7. Calumet
  8. Charlevoix
  9. McBain
  10. Brooklyn Columbia
  11. Cass City
  12. Morley Stanwood
  13. Reese
  14. Adrian Madison
  15. Calvin Christian
  16. Lake City
  17. NorthePointe Christian
  18. Shelby
  19. Kalamazoo Christian
  20. New Lothrop
  21. Bad Axe
  22. North Muskegon
  23. Manchester
  24. Watervliet
  25. Schoolcraft

Honorable Mention: Bath, Beaverton, Bridgman, Concord, Grass Lake, Ithaca, Manistique, Royal Oak Shrine, Saugatuck, University Liggett

 

MIVCA Week 10 Rankings

Division 2

  1. Notre Dame Prep
  2. Grand Rapids Christian
  3. Lakewood
  4. Detroit Country Day
  5. North Branch
  6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
  7. Unity Christian
  8. Cadillac
  9. Lansing Catholic
  10. Frankenmuth

Honorable mention: Niles, Whitehall, Essexville Garber, Wayland, Grand Rapids West Catholic

 

Division 3

  1. Western Michigan Christian
  2. St. Mary Catholic Central
  3. Pewamo-Westphalia
  4. Bronson
  5. Saginaw Valley Lutheran
  6. Calumet
  7. Centreville
  8. Cass City
  9. Reese
  10. Charlevoix

Honorable mention: Adrian Madison, Brooklyn Columbia Central, Kalamazoo Christian, McBain, Morley Stanwood

