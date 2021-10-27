Daily Data: Wednesday, Oct. 27
Published 5:45 am Wednesday, October 27, 2021
VOLLEYBALL
Saugatuck Quad
At Saugatuck
Buchanan Match Scores
Buchanan d. Black River 21-25, 25-14, 19-15
Buchanan d. Saugatuck 25-21, 23-25, 15-5
Individual Statistics
Kills
Josie West 20, Faith Carson 14, Alyssa Carson 7, Alexa Burns 6
Digs
Alea Fisher 5
Aces
Alyvia Hickok 6
Varsity record: Buchanan 32-6
Dig Prep Division 2 Final Rankings
- Grand Rapids Christian
- Notre Dame Prep
- Lakewood
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Unity Christian
- Niles
- Detroit Country Day
- Lansing Catholic
- North Branch
- Cadillac
- Whitehall
- Grand Rapids West Catholic
- Wayland
- Holland Christian
- Essexville Garber
- Frankenmuth
- Fruitport
- Onsted
- Edwardsburg
- Birch Run
- Marshall
- Lutheran North
- Otsego
- Portland
- St. Catherine
Honorable Mention: Allendale, Buchanan, Corunna, Flint Powers Catholic, Hopkins, Ionia, Marysville, Mt. Morris, Sault Area, South Christian
Division 3
- West Michigan Christian
- SMCC
- Pewamo-Westphalia
- Bronson
- Centreville
- Saginaw Valley Lutheran
- Calumet
- Charlevoix
- McBain
- Brooklyn Columbia
- Cass City
- Morley Stanwood
- Reese
- Adrian Madison
- Calvin Christian
- Lake City
- NorthePointe Christian
- Shelby
- Kalamazoo Christian
- New Lothrop
- Bad Axe
- North Muskegon
- Manchester
- Watervliet
- Schoolcraft
Honorable Mention: Bath, Beaverton, Bridgman, Concord, Grass Lake, Ithaca, Manistique, Royal Oak Shrine, Saugatuck, University Liggett
MIVCA Week 10 Rankings
Division 2
- Notre Dame Prep
- Grand Rapids Christian
- Lakewood
- Detroit Country Day
- North Branch
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Unity Christian
- Cadillac
- Lansing Catholic
- Frankenmuth
Honorable mention: Niles, Whitehall, Essexville Garber, Wayland, Grand Rapids West Catholic
Division 3
- Western Michigan Christian
- St. Mary Catholic Central
- Pewamo-Westphalia
- Bronson
- Saginaw Valley Lutheran
- Calumet
- Centreville
- Cass City
- Reese
- Charlevoix
Honorable mention: Adrian Madison, Brooklyn Columbia Central, Kalamazoo Christian, McBain, Morley Stanwood