City of Niles to host public forum regarding allowing marijuana facilities downtown

NILES — City leaders are inviting the public to give their opinions regarding the future of the marijuana facility in downtown Niles.

The city of Niles will host a public forum regarding allowing marijuana facilities downtown at 6 p.m. Monday at 1345 E. Main St. The meeting will also be streamed via Zoom.

The meeting will allow for residents to provide public comments regarding allowing marijuana dispensaries downtown. Under current city ordinances and zoning regulations, no dispensaries are allowed downtown.

The meeting comes following a vote by the Downtown Development Authority last month to recommend the city consider allowing two dispensaries in Niles’ downtown corridor.

At an Oct. 11 city council meeting, DDA Director Bryan Williams said he wanted to open a discussion about marijuana facilities downtown, as he believes the business could drive foot traffic to the downtown corridor and to surrounding businesses.

At the same meeting, Mayor Nick Shelton said the city would host several discussions on the topic before the city council came to a decision.