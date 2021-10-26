Lake Michigan College Fall Open House scheduled for Nov. 9

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College is hosting an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at its Benton Harbor Campus, 2755 E. Napier Ave.

Officials said the event will help prospective students experience a taste of life at the Lake. Students, families and friends can speak with faculty and staff about LMC’s academic programs, financial aid and student resources. Representatives from Michigan Works! and its MiLeap program and the Michigan Reconnect program will also be on campus.

“Many LMC faculty and staff will be at the open house because we know how important it is for prospective students to get their questions answered and hear directly from us what it means to be a Red Hawk,” said LMC’s Director, Admissions and Recruitment Caroline Tubbs. “The number of students interested in the Michigan Reconnect program also made it clear that we needed a representative from the state at this event to answer questions about this exciting opportunity.”

Through the Michigan Reconnect program, Michigan students age 25 and older who do not have a college degree may be eligible for free tuition. Learn more about the program at lakemichigancollege.edu/reconnect.

Faculty and staff from LMC’s computer information systems, business, criminal justice, health sciences, hospitality, skilled trade, visual and performing arts, and natural sciences programs will be available during the open house. Participants also can learn about student services, including Disability Support Services and Counseling Services, Student Support Services, academic advising, campus life and housing, and financial aid. Representatives from athletics, the Mendel Center, honors, and study abroad programs will also be present.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour LMC’s newly renovated Benton Harbor Campus, featuring technology upgrades throughout its learning spaces, a new nursing simulation lab, culinary kitchen and teaching restaurant, and the top-to-bottom overhaul of the William Hessel Library.

Students interested in attending college during the 2022 Spring semester or 2022-23 academic year are particularly encouraged to attend. Pre-registration is also encouraged but not required.

For more information, call or text LMC Admissions at (269) 927-8626 or email admissions@lakemichigancollege.edu.