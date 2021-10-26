Candlelight Christmas Parade registration deadline nears

DOWAGIAC — Those who have been among the hundreds of spectators of Dowagiac’s Candlelight Christmas Parade and wondered what it would be like to appear in this holiday event, there is an opportunity to do so, but time is running out.

Deadline to register a unit in this year’s Candlelight Parade is next week.

The Dowagiac Candlelight Christmas Parade, which is one of southwestern Michigan’s largest holiday events, is presented by Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital and the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce. It is part of a multi-event holiday celebration that also includes Christmas Open House Weekend Nov. 12-13, Small Business Saturday, the new Thursday evening extended hours shopping promotion in December and Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 11, co-hosted by Dowagiac Elks Lodge.

Vickie Phillipson, chamber of commerce program director, said there is no charge to enter a float or marching unit in the parade. Parade registration forms are available by calling the chamber of commerce at (269) 782-8212, by emailing VPhillipson@Dowagiac.org and are be available online at DowagiacChamber.com.

“Participation is open to everyone, from church groups to school classes or even groups of neighbors, who would like to join the festivities,” Phillipson said. “Community groups that may not have the resources to construct a float are encouraged to simply gather together and walk the parade route, caroling by candlelight. The fellowship of gathering together with friends and family to celebrate this joyous season is what the Christmas parade is all about.”

This year’s holiday celebration is being underwritten by Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital, the Business Center of Southwest Michigan, Cass County Council on Aging, Clark Chapel / Starks Family Funeral Homes, Deck the Halls, Dowagiac Area History Museum, Dowagiac Credit Union, Dowagiac Family Dentistry, Imperial Furniture, John Vylonis, Matthew V. Cripe DDS, Southwest Vision Center, The Baker’s Rhapsody and The Timbers of Cass County.