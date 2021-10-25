Stanley “Stan” G. Liss, of Dowagiac

June 26, 1961 — Oct. 19, 2021

Stanley “Stan” G. Liss, 70, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Spectrum Health-Lakeland.

A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Clark Chapel & Cremation Services, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, from noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at clarkch.com.

Stan was born on June 26, 1951, to George & Elizabeth (Chojnacki) Liss. He graduated from Lane Tech High School. At the age 19, Stan started working for Illinois Bell and worked there until retirement. In his free time Stan enjoyed being outside, fishing and tinkering with cars. He also loved to spend his time with his family and his pets. Stan is survived by his wife Marie; daughter Stephanie (Matt) Bracken; grandchildren Isabella, Riley, and Madeline; stepsons, Dwayne, Greg, Brian and Gary; brother Stephen Liss; Marie’s son Raymond; Marie’s grandchildren, Ashley, Christopher and Nicholas; and his furry companions. Stan was preceded in death by his parent’s George and Elizabeth Liss and Marie’s daughter, Marie.