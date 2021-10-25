Sept. 4, 1939 — Oct. 21, 2021

Pastor Larry Settle, of Cassopolis, passed from this life while he slept peacefully in his home on Oct. 21, 2021, at the age of 82.

He was born James Larry Settle on Sept. 4, 1939, in Winston Salem, North Carolina the oldest of four children of Virginia B. Doherty. He married Joyce Ferguson on June 25, 1960, in South Bend, Indiana.

Larry attended Cincinnati Bible College where he graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor of Ministry degree. He served at Glencoe Church of Christ in Glencoe, Kentucky, and the Church of Christ in Dobson, North Carolina. His longest ministry was at Pleasant View Church of Christ in Cassopolis, Michigan where he served for thirty-nine years. He retired in 2005 and spent time doing things he loved with people he loved. He served delivering Meals on Wheels for the Cass County Council on Aging.

Larry will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of more than 61 years, Joyce Settle, of Cassopolis; one daughter, Dawn (Jeff) Oliver, of Cassopolis; one son, Blaine (Kelly) Settle, of Niles; five grandsons, Joshua (Kayla) Oliver, of Cassopolis, Nick Settle, of Niles, Caleb Oliver, of Niles, Doug (Michaela) Settle of Union and Micah (Ashley) Oliver, of Lansing; two great-grandchildren, Brantley Settle and Raelynn Settle; one sister, Lynn Guy, of Winston Salem, North Carolina; one cousin, Bonnie Minson Midlothian, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Dale Brock; and one brother, Eugene “Butch” Doherty.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at noon in Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road (corner of M-60) in Cassopolis, with a luncheon to follow.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.