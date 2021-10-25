COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 1,112,490 cases, 21,918 deaths

Published 4:10 pm Monday, October 25, 2021

By Submitted

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 17,054 COVID-19 cases and 309 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 6,164 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 8,599 cases and 148 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 1,112,490 COVID-19 cases and 21,918 related deaths.

As of Friday, 68.7 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

More News

Pastor Larry Settle, of Cassopolis

Stanley “Stan” G. Liss, of Dowagiac

Ray DeVere Brown, of Cassopolis

Joyce O. Henry, of Cassopolis

Print Article