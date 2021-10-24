Hunt-Thompson scores on first play to help lift Bulldogs to win over Michigan Tech

BIG RAPIDS — The top-ranked Ferris State University Bulldogs opened in strong fashion and coasted to a decisive 38-10 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference road win over Michigan Tech Saturday at Sherman Field in Houghton.

The Bulldogs scored on their first offensive play from scrimmage and built a 21-0 advantage en route to moving to 7-0 overall. With the win, FSU also took over sole possession of first place in the GLIAC standings with a perfect 4-0 GLIAC mark.

The win was FSU’s 35th-straight regular-season triumph dating back to 2017 and FSU’s 20th consecutive road victory.

Ferris State’s Jared Bernhardt threw for 289 yards and three scores in the win while Xavier Wade caught six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. FSU’s Tyler Minor ran for a team-high 81 yards and a score.

The Bulldogs jumped in front early on Berhnardt’s 49-yard throw to Tyrese Hunt-Thompson only 19 seconds into the game. FSU added a two-yard TD run from Bernhardt to make it a 14-0 game midway thru the opening period.

In the second quarter, the Bulldogs got a 36-yard scoring strike from Bernhardt to Wade and later added a five-yard scoring run from Minor to close the half after Michigan Tech finally got on the scoreboard late in the frame.

The Bulldogs’ Wade hauled in a five-yard pass from Bernhardt early in the third period to push the advantage to 35-7 and Sy Barnett connected on a 26-yard field goal late in the third to account for FSU’s scoring.

Ferris State will return home to host Northern Michigan Saturday, at Top Taggart Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.