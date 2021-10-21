Victor Lynn Stanley, of Niles

Oct. 30, 1957 — Oct. 17, 2021

Victor Lynn Stanley, 63, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at his home, following a brief illness.

He was born on Oct. 30, 1957, in Niles, to Buddy and Darlene (Pegan) Stanley. Victor graduated in 1976 from Grace Baptist School in South Bend.

Upon graduation, Victor worked in the family business alongside his father and founder of Stanley Appliance Service for many years.

Victor served as a long-time volunteer firefighter with the Niles Township Fire Department. Unfortunately, Vic’s failing eye sight caused him to step down from his volunteer position, but he was able to continue to enjoy the lasting friendships with his fellow firefighters, and attend weekly coffee hour, that he very much looked forward to. The NTFD became his second home, and he cherished the brotherhood and bond that they all shared.

Vic’s favorite hobby was woodworking; he had made beautiful pieces that many will cherish for years to come. Other interests were bowling; he was on several bowling leagues for many years; he enjoyed fishing, and he took great pride in beautifying his yard, and in being a blessing to others, often doing yard work and snow blowing for them.

He was an avid Notre Dame and Chicago Cubs fan, but his favorite baseball teams were the ones his son, Codee, played on. Vic shared a special bond with his son for several years, while coaching his teams in the Brandywine Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken League.

On July 20, 2002, he married Marcella Fairman. They brought great joy and companionship to each other.

Vic’s family and friends knew him as a kind, generous, and helpful man, he touched the lives of many. He loved his children and grandchildren dearly. Vic fought a short battle with cancer, and was a fighter right up to the end. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his step-daughter, Erikka Miller-Gussan.

Victor is survived by his wife, Marcella Stanley, of Niles; his parents, Buddy and Darlene Stanley, of Niles; his children, Michielle (Dan) Stanley, of Niles; Codee Stanley, of Niles; Rebekka Stanley, of Niles; three bonus children, Earl (Michelle) Miller, of Westfield, Massachusetts; Eugene Miller III, of Springfield, Massachusetts; Marcus Miller, of Niles; three grandchildren, Harper, Hayden and Oaklieh; seven step-grandchildren, Valencia, Carmelina, Elijah, Eugene, Darrion, Brandon Jr., and Leilani; siblings, John (Vicky) Stanley of East Jordan, Michigan; Colleen (Norm) Coshow of Niles; Debra Williams of Niles; Pamela Stanley of Niles; a host of nieces and nephews; along with his beloved dog Ella.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on what would have been his 64th birthday, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St in Niles. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff at Caring Circle Hospice for the wonderful care Victor received. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Victor to the Niles Township Fire Department – Volunteer Division located at 2049 S. Third Street, Niles, Michigan 49120 or to Caring Circle Hospice located at 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.