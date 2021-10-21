Knights of Columbus to host annual fall harvest dinner

EDWARDSBURG — One area organization is celebrating the fall season by bringing back an annual event — this time with a twist.

The Knights of Columbus will host its annual fall harvest dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 24832 US-12, Edwardsburg, The dinner will feature turkey, dressing, stuffing, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes and green beans. Tickets are $10.

“You won’t be disappointed,” said Jerry Marchetti, of the Knights of Columbus. “It will be a very good meal.”

In a departure from years past, the dinner will be hosted as a drive-thru event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The concept of a drive-thru event is not entirely new to the Knights of Columbus, as Edwardsburg members hosted its annual Polish dinner as a drive-thru event in the spring. Though Marchetti said hosting a drive-thru event was different, he believes the spring event was a success.

“The Polish dinner was the first time we had done that. It was a learning experience,” he said. “We were pleasantly surprised at the number of people who came. We sold 250 meals. We actually sold out of meals.”

After a successful spring event, Marchetti is hoping for a similar or greater turnout to the fall harvest dinner.

“We are grateful for the community support we receive,” he said. “It’s not just our parish that comes to these events; a good percentage of our customers are members of the community. It feels good to see the community come out.”

All funds raised from the event will go toward projects in the Edwardsburg community. In the past, the Knights of Columbus has donated to the All Aboard Project, which brought flowers, trees and landscaping along the railroad tracks on M-62, the All Aboard Mural Project, which is adding a mural depicting a colorful sky, train, and local landmarks and business onto a grain mill located at the corner of M-62 and Elkhart Road, and various church and community projects.

“We support church and community events because that is what we are all about — the church and the community,” Marchetti said.

Marchetti said he hopes to see the community attend the fall harvest dinner to enjoy a full meal while giving back to the community.

“The Knights hope to see you at the dinner and thank you for your continued support,” he said. “It will be a real community event.”