Fifth Third Bank celebrates employee retirement

NILES — Fifth Third Bank announced the retirement of Isabella Hurlbutt after 32 years of dedicated service to the Niles community.

Hurlbutt started working at Old Kent Bank 1989.

“The customers fell in love with her contagious smile and laugh,” said Lori Richardson, off Fifth Third Bank. “Isabella has become more than an employee to her co-workers and customers, she has become family. Customers have appreciated her smile, wit and friendly service for the past 32 years. This was a hard decision for her to make since she loves her customers and their dogs and will miss them deeply.”

During her retirement. Hurlbutt will enjoy her granddaughters and her two dogs, Sochi and Charlie. She is looking forward to traveling and relaxing.

Fifth Third Bank asked customers to stop by to wish her well in her retirement.

Her last day with Fifth Third Bank will be Nov. 12.