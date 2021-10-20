Dowagiac Family Fare to benefit area food pantry

DOWAGIAC — One local supermarket is looking to give back this fall.

ACTION Ministries is partnering with the SpartanNash Foundation during its retail scan campaign to provide hunger relief in the local community. Between Oct. 27 and Nov. 7, store guests who visit the Dowagiac Family Fare will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5, $10 or round up their purchase at any checkout lane, with 100 percent of dollars raised going directly to ACTION Ministries in Dowagiac.

“This is a great opportunity for us and for the community,” said Jeff Neumann from ACTION Ministries. “This program gives a large number of people the chance to contribute a little to serve many”

A.C.T.I.O.N. (Area Churches Together in One Network) is a collaboration of people of Christian faith which exists to minister to individuals and families of the Dowagiac area. This is done through the food pantry and other food distribution programs, transitional housing, sponsoring community worship services and other works in the local area.

SpartanNash – which owns the Dowagiac Family Fare located at 56151 M51 S. in Dowagiac – underwrites the cost of the fundraising campaign so that all donations will benefit ACTION’s Food Pantry and families in need in the local community.

“One in six people struggles with hunger, and as little as $1 can provide up to four meals for those in need through ACTION,” said Adrienne Chance, SpartanNash vice president communications and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “Each of our corporate-owned stores has hand-selected a partner pantry, so that we can work together to provide hunger relief in the communities where SpartanNash associates and our store guests live and work.”

In 2020, $400,000 was granted to more than 100 local food pantry partners through the SpartanNash Foundation’s retail scan campaign to provide hunger relief.

SpartanNash distributes grocery products to independent and chain retailers in 50 states

and its 146 corporate-owned retail stores in addition to fresh produce distribution. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military

commissaries around the world.