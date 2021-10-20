100 Women Who Care donates to Cassopolis organization

CASSOPOLIS — A group dedicated to feeding Cassopolis children was recently the recipient of a donation from an organization made up of regional women.

At its latest meeting, local organization 100 Women Who Care witnessed two presentations from area organizations seeking donations.

100 Women Who Care is a group of women that meets quarterly to vote on and give money to a charity. Since its inception in 2013, the organization has donated more than $100,000 to area 501c3s.

At the most recent meeting, the first presentation was from Ordeana Sala on Fitch Camp, a Dowagiac camp that gives local children a fun place to go in the summer. The second presentation was from Barb Strlekar from the Sam Adams Backpack Program, which supplies food to children in Cassopolis. The Sam Adams Backpack Program was the winner.

100 Women Who Care’s next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at Wood Fire Trattoria in Dowagiac.