Willie James White, Jr., of Cassopolis

Feb. 15, 1947 — Oct. 13, 2021

Willie James White, Jr., 74, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

His life began Feb. 15, 1947, in Camden, Mississippi, the oldest son of seven children born to Willie James, Sr. and Ora Dee White. He married Tereasa McGee Sept. 8, 1967, in Jones, Michigan.

Willie enjoyed fishing, having coffee at McDonald’s, and talking to anyone. Willie never met a stranger. He also enjoyed going to the casino.

Willie will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Tereasa White, of Cassopolis; daughters, Gail McNeal, of Mississippi, Michele White, of Niles, Jammie White, of Cassopolis; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and one on the way; one sister, Jacqueline (James) Crawford, of Memphis, Tennessee; three brothers, Cleophus White, of Cassopolis, Joe Nathan (Lillie) White, of Durant, Mississippi, John L. White, of Memphis, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Dail McNeal; one grandson, Steven Martrice Farrow; two sisters, Ella B. White and Christine White, both of Durant, Mississippi.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis.

Mr. White will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Willie be made to Faith Mission of Elkhart, 801 Benham Avenue, Elkhart, Indiana 46516.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis.