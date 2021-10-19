LMC admissions hosts first fall tour since campus upgrades

BENTON HARBOR – Lake Michigan College is hosting a campus tour from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at its Benton Harbor location.

This is the first in-person, weekend tour from LMC’s admissions department since the completion of the Campus Transformation project. The two-year effort upgraded spaces for learning, academic support, collaboration, and infrastructure, including a new culinary kitchen and teaching restaurant, simulation lab and a top-to-bottom overhaul of the William Hessel Library.

“We’re excited to showcase all the work that has been done at our Benton Harbor campus,” LMC’s Director, Admissions and Recruitment Caroline Tubbs said. “It will surprise anyone familiar with Lake Michigan College to see how much the campus has changed. We’ve already gotten a lot of positive feedback from visitors about the campus upgrades, including the new nursing labs, teaching kitchen, and spacious library.”

Tour attendees will not only see new facilities but also learn what it is like to be a Red Hawk, the programs LMC offers, and how to pay for college. The tour begins at 1 p.m. in the Todd Center. Registered participants should arrive at 12:45 p.m. Students planning to attend college during the 2022 spring semester, or 2022-23 academic year are encouraged to register.

The new Benton Harbor campus renovations can also be seen in Lake Michigan College’s YouTube Channel video.

RSVP by visiting lakemichigancollege.edu/visit and clicking the “Sign Up For A Tour” button.

Individual students and school groups can also schedule their visit by contacting the LMC admissions department by texting or calling (269) 927-8626 or emailing admissions@lakemichigancollege.edu.