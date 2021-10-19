COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 1,090,021 cases, 21,609 deaths
Published 4:52 pm Tuesday, October 19, 2021
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 16,815 COVID-19 cases and 308 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 6,048 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 8,390 cases and 142 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 1,090,021 COVID-19 cases and 21,609 related deaths.
As of Friday, 68.4 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.