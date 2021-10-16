Daily Data: Sunday, Oct. 17

GOLF

MHSAA Division 3 State Finals

At Forest Akers East, East Lansing

Medalist

Lauren Timpf, Macomb Lutheran North 139

Team Scores

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 694, Grosse Ile 700, Grand Rapids South Christian 708, Bloomfield Hills Marian 729, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 738, Macomb Lutheran North 738, Flint Powers Catholic 748, Grand Rapids Christian 758, Forest Hills Eastern 759, Whitehall 771, Parma Western 783, Freeland 790, Plainwell 800, Spring Lake 801, Detroit Country Day 805, Wixom St. Catherine of Siena Academy 816, Cheboygan 836, Edwardsburg 884

Top 10 Individuals

Lauren Timpf (Lutheran North) 139, Karli Vanduinen (Whitehall) 153, Lily Bargamian (Grosse Ile) 154, Ashley Thomasma (GR South Christian) 160, Averie Pumford (Freeland) 162, Natasha Samsonov (BH Cranbrook Kingswood) 163, Ashley Carroll (BH Marian) 165, Ava Wisinski (GR Catholic Central) 165, Sara Muir (GR Christian) 167, Sophie Skoog (Forest Hills Eastern) 169

Edwardsburg Finishers

Channing Green 212, Chloe Baker 197, Vivian Tomas 251, Libby Hunsberger 252, Chelsea Ziesmer 224

Niles Finisher

Kaitlyn Hopper 251

TENNIS

MHSAA Division 4 State Finals

At the University of Michigan and Ann Arbor High School

Singles

Sam Bussone (Almont) beat Corban Gamble (Brandywine) 6-1, 6-0; 2. Max Charlip (West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy) beat Connor Tittle (Brandywine) 6-3, 6-2; 3. Bode Bosch (Brandywine) beat Aiden Charlip (West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy) 6-2, 6-1; Owen Jackson (Traverse City St. Francis) beat Bode Bosch (Brandywine) 6-0, 6-1; 4.Timothy Pohl (Portland) beat Brody Prenkert (Brandywine) 7-5, 6-1

Doubles

Jacob Tomlinson-Tommy Ugval (University Liggett) d. Sean Tweedy-Carson Knapp (Brandywine) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Tyler Bigford-Austin Hinkley (Big Rapids) d. Triston Peterson-Ethan Adamczyk (Brandywine) 6-0, 6-2; 3. Collin Tromblay-Skylar Brohl (Marine City) d. Xander Curtis-William Hayes (Brandywine) 6-2, 6-0; 4. Justin Rodriguez-Luke Walser (Chesaning) d. Sean Wixson-Matt Veach (Brandywine) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

CROSS COUNTRY

Jayhawk Invitational

At Muskegon Community College

Men’s Team Scores

Grand Valley State 36, Lansing C.C. 42, St. Clair County C.C. 108, Calvin College 119, Grand Rapids C.C. 163, Aquinas College 167, Ferris State University 200, Southwestern Michigan College 229, Hope College 261, Oakland C.C. 271, Jackson 275, Mott C.C. 309, Kellogg C.C. 365, Alpena C.C. 389, Macomb C.C. 401, Kirtland C.C. 432

Overall Winner

Brock Wooderson, Unattached – 25:10

SMC Finishers

Alec Saylor 27:50, 38. Ethan Saylor 27:52, 60. Kelsey Brown 28:28, 78. Robert Ward 29:08, 84. Alex Blanton 29:22, 90. Levi Hall 29:30, 118. Adam Frye 32:45, 125. Sam Loomis 33:38, 133. Gavin Smith 35:13, 136. Ben Gillesby 36:45

Women’s Team Scores

Lansing C.C. 36, Ferris State University 54, Hope College 62, Grand Rapids C.C. 86, St. Clair County C.C. 147, Aquinas College 160, Southwestern Michigan College 212, Mott C.C. 222, Kellogg C.C. 231, Kirtland C.C. 278

Overall Winner

Haley Ellis, Lansing – 18:53

SMC Finishers

Bailee Shambaugh 21:38, 56. Raegan Del Guanto 22:10, 67. Coralynn Hellenthal 23:11, 82. Vanessa Crisenbery 24:14, 94. Abby Lee 27:21

Kiwanis Invitational

At Sturgis

Boys Team Scores

Battle Creek Harper Creek 18, Detroit Catholic Central 34, Bronson 52, Battle Creek Harper Creek 54, Kalamazoo Homeschool 68, Coldwater 79, Bronson 110, Kalamazoo Homeschool 147, St. Philip 186, Sturgis 224, Constantine 229, Grand Rapids Union 246, Quincy 256, Battle Creek Pennfield 274, Brandywine 282, White Pigeon 369

Overall Winner

Owen Gilbert, Harper Creek – 16:30

Brandywine Finishers

Jake McCubbin 19:32, 57. Robert Hartz 20:39, 62. Micah Colby 20:44, 79. Jacob Rydwelski 23:06, 81. Mason Young 23:38

Girls Team Scores

Kalamazoo Homeschool 15, Battle Creek Harper Creek 59, Kalamazoo Homeschool 75, Quincy 120, Coldwater 127, St. Philip 129, Mendon 143, Brandywine 163, Sturgis 181, White Pigeon 211, Constantine 213, Battle Creek Pennfield 233

Overall Winner

Presley Allen, Mendon – 19:04

Brandywine Finishers

Allison Lauri 22:10, 18. Miley Young 22:53, 45. Allison Fedore 25:52, 49. Karla Avina-Rios 26:36, 56. Lexi Troup 27:51, 60. Madison Ward 28:24, 63. Monse Avina 28:49, 77. Halle Borders 36:39

VOLLEYBALL

Constantine Invitational

At Constantine

Dowagiac Match Scores

Dowagiac d. Constantine 14-25, 26-24, 25-22

Dowagiac d. Delton-Kellogg 25-10, 25-16, 25-6

Dowagiac d. Constantine 25-20, 25-15

Kalamazoo Central d. Dowagiac 20-25, 25-19, 25-8

Individual Statistics

Kills

Megan Davis 34, Caleigh Wimberley 24, Riley Stack 22, Abbey Dobberstein 14, Maggie Weller 14, Emma Allen 5, Alanah Smith 2

Blocks

Dobberstein 8, Stack 6, Weller 5, Davis 3, Alanah Smith 2, Allen 1

Digs

Wimberley 33, Dobberstein 31, Davis 21, Weller 19, Stack 18, Brooklyn Smith 13, Khloie Goins 6, Allen 4, Lyla Elrod 1, Alanah Smith 1

Aces

Stack 5, Goins 5, Wimberley 4, Davis 3, Dobberstein 2

Assists

Brooklyn Smith 47, Stack 39, Allen 3, Dobberstein 1, Alanah Smith 1

Varsity record

Dowagiac 20-11-6