Daily Data: Sunday, Oct. 17
Published 11:30 pm Saturday, October 16, 2021
GOLF
MHSAA Division 3 State Finals
At Forest Akers East, East Lansing
Medalist
Lauren Timpf, Macomb Lutheran North 139
Team Scores
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 694, Grosse Ile 700, Grand Rapids South Christian 708, Bloomfield Hills Marian 729, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 738, Macomb Lutheran North 738, Flint Powers Catholic 748, Grand Rapids Christian 758, Forest Hills Eastern 759, Whitehall 771, Parma Western 783, Freeland 790, Plainwell 800, Spring Lake 801, Detroit Country Day 805, Wixom St. Catherine of Siena Academy 816, Cheboygan 836, Edwardsburg 884
Top 10 Individuals
Lauren Timpf (Lutheran North) 139, Karli Vanduinen (Whitehall) 153, Lily Bargamian (Grosse Ile) 154, Ashley Thomasma (GR South Christian) 160, Averie Pumford (Freeland) 162, Natasha Samsonov (BH Cranbrook Kingswood) 163, Ashley Carroll (BH Marian) 165, Ava Wisinski (GR Catholic Central) 165, Sara Muir (GR Christian) 167, Sophie Skoog (Forest Hills Eastern) 169
Edwardsburg Finishers
Channing Green 212, Chloe Baker 197, Vivian Tomas 251, Libby Hunsberger 252, Chelsea Ziesmer 224
Niles Finisher
Kaitlyn Hopper 251
TENNIS
MHSAA Division 4 State Finals
At the University of Michigan and Ann Arbor High School
Singles
- Sam Bussone (Almont) beat Corban Gamble (Brandywine) 6-1, 6-0; 2. Max Charlip (West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy) beat Connor Tittle (Brandywine) 6-3, 6-2; 3. Bode Bosch (Brandywine) beat Aiden Charlip (West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy) 6-2, 6-1; Owen Jackson (Traverse City St. Francis) beat Bode Bosch (Brandywine) 6-0, 6-1; 4.Timothy Pohl (Portland) beat Brody Prenkert (Brandywine) 7-5, 6-1
Doubles
- Jacob Tomlinson-Tommy Ugval (University Liggett) d. Sean Tweedy-Carson Knapp (Brandywine) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Tyler Bigford-Austin Hinkley (Big Rapids) d. Triston Peterson-Ethan Adamczyk (Brandywine) 6-0, 6-2; 3. Collin Tromblay-Skylar Brohl (Marine City) d. Xander Curtis-William Hayes (Brandywine) 6-2, 6-0; 4. Justin Rodriguez-Luke Walser (Chesaning) d. Sean Wixson-Matt Veach (Brandywine) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
CROSS COUNTRY
Jayhawk Invitational
At Muskegon Community College
Men’s Team Scores
Grand Valley State 36, Lansing C.C. 42, St. Clair County C.C. 108, Calvin College 119, Grand Rapids C.C. 163, Aquinas College 167, Ferris State University 200, Southwestern Michigan College 229, Hope College 261, Oakland C.C. 271, Jackson 275, Mott C.C. 309, Kellogg C.C. 365, Alpena C.C. 389, Macomb C.C. 401, Kirtland C.C. 432
Overall Winner
Brock Wooderson, Unattached – 25:10
SMC Finishers
- Alec Saylor 27:50, 38. Ethan Saylor 27:52, 60. Kelsey Brown 28:28, 78. Robert Ward 29:08, 84. Alex Blanton 29:22, 90. Levi Hall 29:30, 118. Adam Frye 32:45, 125. Sam Loomis 33:38, 133. Gavin Smith 35:13, 136. Ben Gillesby 36:45
Women’s Team Scores
Lansing C.C. 36, Ferris State University 54, Hope College 62, Grand Rapids C.C. 86, St. Clair County C.C. 147, Aquinas College 160, Southwestern Michigan College 212, Mott C.C. 222, Kellogg C.C. 231, Kirtland C.C. 278
Overall Winner
Haley Ellis, Lansing – 18:53
SMC Finishers
- Bailee Shambaugh 21:38, 56. Raegan Del Guanto 22:10, 67. Coralynn Hellenthal 23:11, 82. Vanessa Crisenbery 24:14, 94. Abby Lee 27:21
Kiwanis Invitational
At Sturgis
Boys Team Scores
Battle Creek Harper Creek 18, Detroit Catholic Central 34, Bronson 52, Battle Creek Harper Creek 54, Kalamazoo Homeschool 68, Coldwater 79, Bronson 110, Kalamazoo Homeschool 147, St. Philip 186, Sturgis 224, Constantine 229, Grand Rapids Union 246, Quincy 256, Battle Creek Pennfield 274, Brandywine 282, White Pigeon 369
Overall Winner
Owen Gilbert, Harper Creek – 16:30
Brandywine Finishers
- Jake McCubbin 19:32, 57. Robert Hartz 20:39, 62. Micah Colby 20:44, 79. Jacob Rydwelski 23:06, 81. Mason Young 23:38
Girls Team Scores
Kalamazoo Homeschool 15, Battle Creek Harper Creek 59, Kalamazoo Homeschool 75, Quincy 120, Coldwater 127, St. Philip 129, Mendon 143, Brandywine 163, Sturgis 181, White Pigeon 211, Constantine 213, Battle Creek Pennfield 233
Overall Winner
Presley Allen, Mendon – 19:04
Brandywine Finishers
- Allison Lauri 22:10, 18. Miley Young 22:53, 45. Allison Fedore 25:52, 49. Karla Avina-Rios 26:36, 56. Lexi Troup 27:51, 60. Madison Ward 28:24, 63. Monse Avina 28:49, 77. Halle Borders 36:39
VOLLEYBALL
Constantine Invitational
At Constantine
Dowagiac Match Scores
Dowagiac d. Constantine 14-25, 26-24, 25-22
Dowagiac d. Delton-Kellogg 25-10, 25-16, 25-6
Dowagiac d. Constantine 25-20, 25-15
Kalamazoo Central d. Dowagiac 20-25, 25-19, 25-8
Individual Statistics
Kills
Megan Davis 34, Caleigh Wimberley 24, Riley Stack 22, Abbey Dobberstein 14, Maggie Weller 14, Emma Allen 5, Alanah Smith 2
Blocks
Dobberstein 8, Stack 6, Weller 5, Davis 3, Alanah Smith 2, Allen 1
Digs
Wimberley 33, Dobberstein 31, Davis 21, Weller 19, Stack 18, Brooklyn Smith 13, Khloie Goins 6, Allen 4, Lyla Elrod 1, Alanah Smith 1
Aces
Stack 5, Goins 5, Wimberley 4, Davis 3, Dobberstein 2
Assists
Brooklyn Smith 47, Stack 39, Allen 3, Dobberstein 1, Alanah Smith 1
Varsity record
Dowagiac 20-11-6