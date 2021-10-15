Six-month SWET investigation leads to meth, weapons arrest

VAN BUREN COUNTY — Southwest Enforcement Team West detectives executed search warrants in Berrien and Van Buren counties on Thursday to culminate a six-month investigation into a crystal methamphetamine distribution network.

While executing the warrant in Van Buren County, detectives arrested a 35-year-old male from Benton Township and seized a quantity of methamphetamine and other evidence. He was lodged at the Van Buren County jail on numerous felony drug and firearms charges.

In Berrien County, detectives seized nearly a half pound of crystal methamphetamine, an unregistered pistol, ammunition, drug distribution paraphernalia and other evidence. Warrants will be sought against additional suspects related to this investigation.

SWET was assisted by the South Haven Police Department, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post, and Michigan State Police Niles Post K9 team.

SWET is a multijurisdictional task force that has been operating in southwest Michigan since 1981. The Southwest Enforcement Team is comprised of law enforcement personnel from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Covert Township Police Department, Hastings Police Department, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo Township Police Department, Michigan State Police, South Haven Police Department, and the Saint Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.