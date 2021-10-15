Relevant Church to host Churchtoberfest

NILES — Relevant Church is hosting Churchtoberfest, a community event, starting at 11 a.m. Sunday at Riverfront Park.

Organizers said Churchtoberfest is an event to bring people of all ages in the community together to celebrate all things fall.

“Fall is a time of new rhythms and new patterns. It’s also a time of celebration of family and friendships from Thanksgiving through to Christmas,” said Pastor Muta Mwenya at Relevant Church.

Churchtoberfest will begin with a community-wide Christian worship service in the Riverfront Park amphitheater in Niles. There will be, a short message with the rest of the festivities in the park following directly after that.

The event will include carnival games, bounce houses, local food trucks, giveaways, door prizes, and candy.

“One thing we love at Relevant Church is a good celebration,” Mwenya said. “That’s why we are inviting the community to Churchtoberfest at the park on Oct. 17.”

For more information, visit thisisrelevantchurch.cc/churchtoberfest.