PETS OF THE WEEK: Ghost, Goblin and Boo, of Cass County Animal Control

Ghost, Goblin, and Boo are about 7-week-old kittens looking to find their new forever homes. At first these young kittens are timid when it comes to new surroundings, but once comfortable they are ready to cause mischief. Ghost with his long hair enjoys curling up to watch his siblings from a distance before sneaking up on them. Goblin is the adventurous kitten looking to pounce on his siblings or any toy nearby. Boo is a bit shy and gave volunteers quite a fright when they discovered she has a bob tail. The adoption fee is $55 for a Cass County resident or $60 for an out of county resident. For more information, contact Cass County Animal Control at (269) 445-3701.