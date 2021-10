Mazie is an all-black cat, estimated to be 1- to 3-years-old. She loves people and would rather spend time being adored by them. She is not opposed to dogs; she ignores them. Mazie and her three kittens came from a high-kill shelter. She is spayed, current on shots and FIV/FeLeuk-negative. For more information, contact Paws of Hope at information@pawsofhope.org or (269) 340-0272.