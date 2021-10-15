Battle Creek man injured in Penn Township crash

PENN TOWNSHIP — A Battle Creek man was injured in a Penn Township crash after falling asleep at the wheel Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported hi office investigated a single-vehicle crash on Decatur Road North of Shurte Street in Penn Township. The crash happened on around 5:49 a.m. Friday morning.

First responders arrived on scene and found the vehicle off the roadway, crashed into a tree. The driver was Wyatt Steven Webb, 20, of Battle Creek. Officials said Webb was on his way to work when he said he fell asleep.

Webb was transported from the scene to Borgess-Lee Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Alcohol and Drugs do not appear to have been factors in the crash at this time, deputies reported. Seat belts and airbags were used/deployed in the crash.

This case remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Penn Township Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance.