Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac to host daddy daughter dance

DOWAGIAC — Celebrating the bond between fathers and daughters is the inspiration behind a local nonprofit group’s latest event.

The Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac is set to host its annual Daddy Daughter Dance from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at Marion Magnolia Farms, 57376 Twin Lakes Road, Cassopolis.

Jessica Shank, member of the Young Professionals and one of the event organizers, said the dance allows the group to give back to, as well as engage with the community. Music for the dance will be provided by Tru Entertainment, with photos by Blue Print Photography. The theme will be “Country Chic.”

“Most of our members have a family, and being able to not only host but participate in these events make them even more special to us,” she said. “Each year we are so proud to be able to provide low-cost events that are inclusive to any and all members of our community while using some of the many amenities the greater Dowagiac area has to offer. Our group recognized that there were no daddy daughter events like this in our area, and with many of our members being fathers themselves, we saw a niche that needed to be filled.”

Typically, the event is hosted in February but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said the dance will offer pre-packaged food and drink for attendees, and intentionally set up a larger venue to allow social distancing as well.

In addition to the dance, Hidden Acres will be on hand with its mobile barnyard and kitten adoptions. Organizers have also partnered with local businesses Bakeman Barbers, Caruso’s, Woodfire, Sister Lakes Brewing Company and more to offer deals included with ticket purchase.

“Part of our mission statement is to increase opportunities to involve and empower other professionals in the region,” Shank said. “What better way to fulfill our mission than by partnering with multiple businesses in the greater Dowagiac area?”

Specific deals can be found on the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac Facebook Page. Advance tickets to the dance will cost $5, with the price increasing to $10 the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased prior to the event from Bakeman Barbers, The Bakers Rhapsody, Lifestyle Nutrition and online at tinyurl.com/daddydaughterdance2021.

Proceeds from past Young Professionals events went toward the Pavilion Project at Russom Park, which broke ground in May.

“We are happy to announce that this project is now fully funded,” said Shank, of the $40,000 project. “This year’s proceeds will go towards another community improvement project which is now in discussion.”