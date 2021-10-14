Lake Michigan College marks 75th anniversary

BENTON HARBOR — This fall marks the 75th anniversary of Lake Michigan College.

In the fall of 1946, Benton Harbor Junior College opened its doors for the first time with evening classes held at Benton Harbor High School. In 1947, classes were extended to an old Quonset hut provided by The War Assets Administration, and a year later to the 1860s Central School on Pipestone Avenue. In 1948, Benton Harbor Junior College had its first graduating class. The college, now known as LMC, has undergone many changes since that first fall, officials said.

“While there is so much to look forward to in our future, it is useful to take a moment to ponder our past,” said LMC President Dr. Trevor A. Kubatzke. “During the following months, we’ll be celebrating the people, moments, and milestones that make up LMC’s history. It’s astounding to see how far we’ve come thanks to a community that supports us and our mission. We appreciate you and look forward to continuing our growth together.”

To mark its 75th anniversary, the entryway of LMC’s Benton Harbor Campus has been transformed by a new photo installation, “LMC Through the Decades.” This installation showcases the many people who have attended LMC in a walk through the years.

LMC’s 75th celebration officially kicked off earlier this fall with a Drive-In Beach Bash in The Mendel Center parking lot and employee and student celebrations during Welcome Week. The cover story in the new edition of Current, LMC’s quarterly newsletter, features a question-and-answer session with a distinguished panel of alumni spanning the decades. The newsletter, mailed to households throughout the district, can be found digitally at lakemichigancollege.edu/current.

A new webpage, lakemichigancollege.edu/75, features a timeline covering LMC’s rich history, including more stories from alumni, friends and former employees. LMC also is asking all its alumni to share their stories with us at lakemichigancollege.edu/form/alumni-story-submission.

Finally, alumni, family, and friends can show their LMC spirit by ordering special, limited edition 75th anniversary merchandise at lmc75.orderpromos.com while supplies last.