Edwardsburg Leos raise $1,047 for area food pantry

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Leos are back in operation at the Edwardsburg High School.

Sponsored by the Edwardsburg Lions Club, the club’s first project of the school year was to stand at the parking lot entry for a home football game at the high school to seek monetary donations for the Edwardsburg Food Pantry. During the event, Leos raised $1,047.

After being informed of the news by advisors Tanda and David Stiffler, Pastor Scott Scheel, of the Edwardsburg Food Pantry, suggested the funds could be used for the weekend brown bag food items for children.

The Leos will next be serving on Halloween at the Presbyterian Church and the Edwardsburg Library serving treats and hot chocolate.

In other Lions Club news, the Lions will celebrate their 75th anniversary from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at the at Edwardsburg American Legion on US-12. Lion members are inviting past and present Lions and the Edwardsburg community for a barbecue hog roast for sandwiches, and side dishes of potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans and desserts. The event is free and open to the public.