DOWAGIAC POLICE LOG: Oct. 6-13
Published 9:41 am Thursday, October 14, 2021
Oct. 6
6:30 a.m. — Baymont Inn, vehicle lock-out
12:57 p.m. — 100 Block N. Front, stalking complaint
3:15 p.m. — Hamilton Square Apartments, welfare check
3:45 p.m. — Depot/Commercial, found property
5:10 p.m. — Police Department, assist other agency
6 p.m. — Police Department, civil assist
9:25 p.m. — E. Telegraph/Mcomber, public peace
11:30 p.m. — S. Front/Beeson, traffic stop
Oct. 7
6:30 a.m. — W. Division/Parsonage, traffic crash
9:13 p.m. — 600 Block Orchard, suspicious vehicle
2:07 p.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, trespass complaint
3:30 p.m. — 200 Block Commercial St Disorderly Subjects
3:53 p.m. — N. Lowe/W. Prairie Ronde, traffic stop
4:57 p.m. — 200 Block Oak, assault/suspect arrested
7 p.m. — N. Front/E. Prairie Ronde, general assist
8:32 p.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, trespass complaint
8:43 p.m. — Riverside Apartments, malicious destruction of property complaint
9:20 p.m. — Taco Bell, hit and run crash
9:25 p.m. — SMC, vehicle lock-out
11:19 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, disorderly subjects
11:51 p.m. — West/Green, traffic stop
11:52 p.m. —300 Block Mcomber, suspicious vehicle
Oct. 8
8:35 a.m. — 300 Block Cass, civil dispute
10 a.m. — Family Fare Quick Stop, larceny complaint
11:30 a.m. — 200 Block E. Prairie Ronde, larceny complaint
11:56 a.m. — Riverside Apartments, malicious destruction of property complaint
1:23 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
2:50 p.m. — Riverside/Hill, disorderly subjects
3:20 p.m. — 200 Block Percy, larceny complaint
7:34 p.m. — 300 Block Second, civil dispute
8:23 p.m. — 100 Block Courtland, malicious destruction of property complaint
9:40 p.m. — Thickstun/Miller, public peace
Oct. 9
8 a.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, assist fire department
10:20 a.m. — 100 Block Park, private property crash
1:23 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, vehicle lock-out
3:25 p.m. — N. Front/W. Wayne, suspicious vehicle
5:04 p.m. — Police Department, found property
8:54 p.m. — Family Dollar, trespass complaint
9:10 p.m. — 54000 Block M-51 N., assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 10
12:37 a.m. — M-51 S./Lyle, traffic stop
12:44 a.m. — Riverside Apartments, public peace
3:25 a.m. — 27000 Block Marcellus, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
9:30 a.m. — N. Lowe/W. Telegraph, traffic stop
10:09 a.m. — 56000 Block Woodhouse, alarm
10:40 a.m. — W. Telegraph/Parsonage, parking complaint
11:30 a.m. — 200 Block Cross, assault complaint
Noon — 100 Block W. Division, public peace
1:08 p.m. — Lester/Haines, general assist
1:30 p.m. — 24000 Block Flanders, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
1:36 p.m. — 100 Block Ashland, hit and run crash
3:35 p.m. — Riverside Cemetery, general assist
4:10 p.m. — Police Department, suspicious situation
4:23 p.m. — Hamilton Square Apartments, vehicle lock-out
7:26 p.m. — Dailey/Beeson, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
8 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., larceny complaint
8:50 p.m. — Hill Crest Apartments, suspicious situation
9:53 p.m. — Mathews, trespass complaint
Oct. 11
7:25 a.m. — 26000 Block Mathews, welfare check/911 hang-up
9:43 a.m. — 100 Block Sherwood, malicious destruction of property complaint
11:12 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, malicious destruction of property complaint
1:25 p.m. — Police Department, general assist
1:43 p.m. — 100 Block Lagrange, civil dispute
2:58 p.m. — 400 Block E. Division, suspicious situation
5 p.m. — 300 Block W. Telegraph, assault complaint
6:15 p.m. — Shell Mart, suspicious situation
7:12 p.m. — 700 Block W. Prairie Ronde, private property crash
7:25 p.m. — 400 Block Riverside, alarm
8:30 p.m. — Shell Mart, vehicle lock-out
Oct. 12
12:20 a.m. — Hamilton Square Apartments, civil assist
2:37 a.m. — 56000 Block Pokagon, suspicious vehicle
7:26 a.m. — 100 Block Bradley, barking dog
8 a.m. — 200 Block S. Front, larceny complaint
11:09 a.m. — Cedar/Lagrange, abandoned vehicle
11:43 a.m. — 200 Block S. Paul, alarm
1:25 p.m. — Riverside/Hill, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
3:02 p.m. — 300 Block N. Front, stalking complaint
5:33 p.m. — 100 Block Ashland, juvenile complaint
5:25 p.m. — 300 Block Cass, assault complaint
8:45 p.m. — 100 Block Mill, civil dispute
Oct. 13
2:25 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, public peace