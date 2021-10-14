DOWAGIAC POLICE LOG: Oct. 6-13

Published 9:41 am Thursday, October 14, 2021

Oct. 6

6:30 a.m. — Baymont Inn, vehicle lock-out

12:57 p.m. — 100 Block N. Front, stalking complaint

3:15 p.m. — Hamilton Square Apartments, welfare check

3:45 p.m. — Depot/Commercial, found property

5:10 p.m. — Police Department, assist other agency

6 p.m. — Police Department, civil assist

9:25 p.m. — E. Telegraph/Mcomber, public peace

11:30 p.m. — S. Front/Beeson, traffic stop

 

Oct. 7

6:30 a.m. — W. Division/Parsonage, traffic crash

9:13 p.m. — 600 Block Orchard, suspicious vehicle

2:07 p.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, trespass complaint

3:30 p.m. — 200 Block Commercial St               Disorderly Subjects

3:53 p.m. — N. Lowe/W. Prairie Ronde, traffic stop

4:57 p.m. — 200 Block Oak, assault/suspect arrested

7 p.m. — N. Front/E. Prairie Ronde, general assist

8:32 p.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, trespass complaint

8:43 p.m. — Riverside Apartments, malicious destruction of property complaint

9:20 p.m. — Taco Bell, hit and run crash

9:25 p.m. — SMC, vehicle lock-out

11:19 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, disorderly subjects

11:51 p.m. — West/Green, traffic stop

11:52 p.m. —300 Block Mcomber, suspicious vehicle

 

Oct. 8

8:35 a.m. — 300 Block Cass, civil dispute

10 a.m. — Family Fare Quick Stop, larceny complaint

11:30 a.m. — 200 Block E. Prairie Ronde, larceny complaint

11:56 a.m. — Riverside Apartments, malicious destruction of property complaint

1:23 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

2:50 p.m. — Riverside/Hill, disorderly subjects

3:20 p.m. — 200 Block Percy, larceny complaint

7:34 p.m. — 300 Block Second, civil dispute

8:23 p.m. — 100 Block Courtland, malicious destruction of property complaint

9:40 p.m. — Thickstun/Miller, public peace

 

Oct. 9

8 a.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, assist fire department

10:20 a.m. — 100 Block Park, private property crash

1:23 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, vehicle lock-out

3:25 p.m. — N. Front/W. Wayne, suspicious vehicle

5:04 p.m. — Police Department, found property

8:54 p.m. — Family Dollar, trespass complaint

9:10 p.m. — 54000 Block M-51 N., assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

 

Oct. 10

12:37 a.m. — M-51 S./Lyle, traffic stop

12:44 a.m. — Riverside Apartments, public peace

3:25 a.m. — 27000 Block Marcellus, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

9:30 a.m. — N. Lowe/W. Telegraph, traffic stop

10:09 a.m. — 56000 Block Woodhouse, alarm

10:40 a.m. — W. Telegraph/Parsonage, parking complaint

11:30 a.m. — 200 Block Cross, assault complaint

Noon — 100 Block W. Division, public peace

1:08 p.m. — Lester/Haines, general assist

1:30 p.m. — 24000 Block Flanders, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

1:36 p.m. — 100 Block Ashland, hit and run crash

3:35 p.m. — Riverside Cemetery, general assist

4:10 p.m. — Police Department, suspicious situation

4:23 p.m. — Hamilton Square Apartments, vehicle lock-out

7:26 p.m. — Dailey/Beeson, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

8 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., larceny complaint

8:50 p.m. — Hill Crest Apartments, suspicious situation

9:53 p.m. — Mathews, trespass complaint

 

Oct. 11

7:25 a.m. — 26000 Block Mathews, welfare check/911 hang-up

9:43 a.m. — 100 Block Sherwood, malicious destruction of property complaint

11:12 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, malicious destruction of property complaint

1:25 p.m. — Police Department, general assist

1:43 p.m. — 100 Block Lagrange, civil dispute

2:58 p.m. — 400 Block E. Division, suspicious situation

5 p.m. — 300 Block W. Telegraph, assault complaint

6:15 p.m. — Shell Mart, suspicious situation

7:12 p.m. — 700 Block W. Prairie Ronde, private property crash

7:25 p.m. — 400 Block Riverside, alarm

8:30 p.m. — Shell Mart, vehicle lock-out

 

Oct. 12

12:20 a.m. — Hamilton Square Apartments, civil assist

2:37 a.m. — 56000 Block Pokagon, suspicious vehicle

7:26 a.m. — 100 Block Bradley, barking dog

8 a.m. — 200 Block S. Front, larceny complaint

11:09 a.m. — Cedar/Lagrange, abandoned vehicle

11:43 a.m. — 200 Block S. Paul, alarm

1:25 p.m. — Riverside/Hill, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

3:02 p.m. — 300 Block N. Front, stalking complaint

5:33 p.m. — 100 Block Ashland, juvenile complaint

5:25 p.m. — 300 Block Cass, assault complaint

8:45 p.m. — 100 Block Mill, civil dispute

 

Oct. 13

2:25 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, public peace

