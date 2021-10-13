Zeyneb P. “Ziney” Koster, of Dowagiac

Dec. 18, 1929 — Oct. 11, 2021

Zeyneb P. “Ziney” Koster, 91, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2021, at The Timbers of Cass County.

She was born in the Wayne Township area of Dowagiac, Michigan on Dec. 18, 1929, to the late Hassin and Mary (Schoff) Abiney.

Ziney graduated from Dowagiac Central High School and went on to obtain a teaching certificate from County Normal. She taught elementary school for two years before enlisting in the United States Marine Corp. On Feb. 21, 1982, she married Harold Koster at her brother Pat’s home in Cassopolis.

Her faith in God, and service to her church, was the focus of her life for many years. She was a faithful member of Calvary Bible Church in Dowagiac, she served as a Sunday School teacher. She made it her life purpose to get children to church, especially her nieces and nephews. She loved all of her grandchildren but was especially close to Kyle and Austin, whom she spent several years helping to raise. Her hobbies included playing the piano and organ, reading and watching “Little House on the Prairie.”

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Koster; her parents; her brothers; Ahlie Abiney, Jimmy Abiney, Clinton Abiney, Ernest Freestone, Phillip Freestone; sisters; Fareda (Ted) Owen, Blossom (Arthur) Cooper; sister-in-law, Janet Abiney; her children; George, Bonnie, Cindy.

Ziney survived by her children and their families, Sunny Colley of Michigan; Carol Leach of New York; Carey Koster of New York; Harold Koster of New York; David Koster of Arizona; Dennis Koster of Arizona; Julia Zehr of New York; grandsons, Kyle and Austin Price, along with many other grandchildren; nieces, Cindy Lavell and Hazel Copper, along with a host of other nieces and nephews; brothers Patrick (Doris) Abiney, Asa Abiney, and sister-in-law, Arlene Abiney.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Calvary Bible Church, 27032 Marcellus Highway, Dowagiac. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed to Calvary Bible Church.

II Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.