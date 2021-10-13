Niles Community Schools announces retirement of high school principal

NILES — Niles Community Schools has announced that Molly Brawley, principal at Niles High School, will retire on Dec. 31. Brawley has served the district in a variety of roles for more than 30 years.

District officials said her replacement will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Molly is the epitome of what it means to be a Niles Viking,” said Superintendent Dan Applegate. “Our entire school community – students, families and staff – has thrived as a result of Molly’s leadership and continued dedication to the district. She has touched the lives of thousands of students – and families – over the years, and we cannot thank her enough for all that she has done.”

During her time at Niles High School, Brawley took steps to design a new learning environment for students and staff by increasing the number of CTE programs and adding AP courses to the curriculum. Extracurriculars thrived under Brawley’s leadership, with Niles Athletics and competitive clubs competing and winning at both a state and national level.

In retirement, Brawley plans on focusing her time on being a grandmother, as she recently learned that her son and his wife are expecting.

“We are thrilled that Molly will be able to spend her retirement with her growing family,” Applegate said. “It has been one of my highest honors and pleasures to serve our school community alongside her. We owe Molly a debt of gratitude, and her impact on Niles Community Schools will continue for years to come. While we will certainly miss her leadership, she has positioned the next principal at Niles High School for success through the variety of improvements and programs she helped implement during her tenure.”