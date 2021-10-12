City of Niles to extend brush pick-up following storm

Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021

By Submitted

NILES — Niles is extending a program designed to help residents following heavy winds and rain that blew through Michiana Monday night.

The City of Niles Brush Pick-Up Program would normally have ended Tuesday but has been extended due to Monday night’s storm. Residents who have brush to be collected can call the brush line at (269) 683-4700 ext. 3062 through Thursday to be added to this list.

Calls must be placed through Thursday to be added to the special brush pick-up list.

Should residents be unable to make this deadline, brush can be taken to the Southeast Berrien County Landfill, 1540 Mayflower Road. The landfill can be reached at (269) 695-2500.

Pick-up for this special list will begin next Monday.

The rules and regulations for brush pick-up include:

  • Material must be placed at the curb or edge of a roadway by no later than 7 a.m. on the scheduled pickup day, with the cut ends facing toward the street whenever possible.
  • Material must be easily handled by one man.
  • Vines, leaves, limbs and brush with dirt attached, rose and other thorn bushes, lawn and flower clippings, and limbs with wire or nails will not be picked up.
  • The city reserves the right to limit or reject the material to be picked up due to size, quantity or type.
  • The program is not intended for removal of tree topping or removal that would normally be handled by a tree removal contractor.
    • Do not cover the water meter lid in the boulevard. This limits the meter reader’s access to our meter which may cause inaccurate readings.

 

More News

Anna Gilbert, of Niles

Dr. Alfred Hanson, of Buchanan

Thomas R. Buwa, of Niles

United Way of Southwest Michigan recognizes community’s volunteer leaders

Print Article