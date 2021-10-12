BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Herman-Krueger

Published 1:56 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Skylar Herman and Hunter Krueger are the parents of a son, Harvey Krueger, of Niles.

Harvey was born Oct. 1, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland. He was 7 pounds, 3 ounces and 20 inches long. He has one sister, Keera Herman, 10.

Family includes maternal grandparents, Stephen Herman, of Niles, and Rachelle Herman, of Stevensville; paternal grandparents, Brenda and Ronald Krueger, of Niles; maternal great-grandparents, Diane Lyle, of Dowagiac, and Lonnie Herman, of Niles.

