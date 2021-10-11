UPDATE: Suspect arrested for making threats against Cassopolis school

CASSOPOLIS — Police have arrested a Cassopolis student for making threats against their school.

According to Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke, a suspect was arrested on charges of terroristic threats after tips were received by both the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Cassopolis Public Schools of threats of violence at the school on Sunday.

Monday, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office were at Cassopolis High School to investigate the threat and detain the suspect. The suspect is currently being held at Cass County Jail.

In a letter sent to parents Monday, Interim Superintendent Brooke Brawley confirmed the suspect was a student.

“Yesterday, we received information about a verbal threat made about harming students,” Brawley wrote in the letter. “The school administration immediately contacted the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, who began helping with the investigation. … At no time today was there an immediate danger to any student or staff member. The procedures we have in place allowed us to handle this situation with little disruption to other students in the building.”

Police will continue to have a presence in the school in order to help students and staff feel safe, according to the letter.

“We appreciate your willingness to continually trust us with your children,” Brawley wrote. “We make every effort to provide them with a safe and caring environment while at school.”

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment.