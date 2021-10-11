PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac celebrates homecoming with parade
Published 12:44 pm Monday, October 11, 2021
DOWAGIAC — Rainy weather Friday could not keep the Dowagiac community from celebrating homecoming in style.
Before the Chieftains took to the football field Friday night in a battle against winning Benton Harbor, the Dowagiac community rolled through town in a parade.
The parade featured floats from athletic teams, homecoming court members and high school classes. The parade was met with a large crowd of cheering community members. (Leader photos/SARAH CULTON)