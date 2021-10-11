Daily Data: Tuesday, Oct. 12

Published 11:18 pm Monday, October 11, 2021

By Staff Report

VOLLEYBALL

BUCHANAN 3, ST. JOSEPH 2

At Buchanan

Match Score

Buchanan d. St. Joseph 16-25, 25-15, 15-25, 25-14, 15-12

 

Individual Statistics

Kills

Faith Carson 17, Josie West 15

Digs

Alea Fisher 8, Hailey Jonatzke 5

Aces

Lauren Strefling 5

Solo Blocks

Faith Carson 4

Assisted Blocks

Faith Carson 11

Varsity record: Buchanan 24-6

 

SOCCER

LAKESHORE 3, NILES 0

At Niles

Halftime Score

Lakeshore 2, Niles 0

 

Lakeshore Goals

Carson Pline 2, Wes Deja

 

Lakeshore assists

Chris Williams, Ethan Ganum 2

 

Shots on Goal

Niles 1

Lakeshore 7

 

Saves

Niles 4 (Antwone Whitelow)

Lakeshore 1 (Noah Deitrich)

Varsity record: Lakeshore 6-6-4

 

