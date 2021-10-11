COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 1,064,557 cases, 21,349 deaths
Published 4:08 pm Monday, October 11, 2021
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 16,566 COVID-19 cases and 301 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 5,919 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 8,186 cases and 140 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 1,064,557 COVID-19 cases and 21,349 related deaths.
As of Friday, 67.9 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.