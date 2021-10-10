Daily Data: Sunday, Oct. 10
Published 1:33 am Sunday, October 10, 2021
TENNIS
Division 3 Regional
At Paw Paw
Team Scores
Sturgis 22, St. Joseph 12, Lakeshore 9, Edwardsburg 7, Gull Lake 7, Niles 4, Vicksburg 2, Paw Paw 1, Plainwell 0
Flight Champions
Singles
- Landon Coates (L) d. Walter Ebert (S) 6-2, 6-3; 2. Matt Wynes (S) d. Bhavesh Burramukuku (SJ) 6-2, 6-1; 3. Sam Rehm (S) d. Ethan Mealman (L) 6-4, 6-2; 4. Aiden Whitehead (S) d. Jack Hammerschidt (SJ) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
- Harsh Gupta-IIo Coar (SJ) d. Max Scheske-Adam Donmeyer (S) 2-6, 6-2, 7-5; 2. Graby Miller-Christian Perry (S) d. Kevin Rutz-Prosper Waldman (SJ) 7-6(4), 6-1; 3. Justin Herblet-Luke Frost (S) Nathan Hayes-Marcos Anglada (ED) 6-1, 6-0; 4. George Ebert-Braydon Claar (S) d. Nick Pierangeli-Ty Fyneweaver (SJ) 6-3, 6-4
VOLLEYBALL
Coloma Invitational
At Coloma
Buchanan Match Scores
Buchanan d. Lakeshore 25-13, 25-19
Buchanan split with Dowagiac 25-17, 22-25
Buchanan split with Saugatuck 25-9, 17-25
Buchanan d. Lawton 25-17, 25-12
Buchanan d. Lakeshore 25-18, 25-20
Buchanan d. Dowagiac 25-17, 25-23
Buchanan Individual Statistics
Kills
Josie West 42, Faith Carson 28, Alyssa Carson 10
Digs
Hailey Jonatzke 15, Alea Fisher 15, Lauren Strefling 13, West 12
Assisted Blocks
Faith Carson 14, Alyssa Carson 6
Solo Blocks
Faith Carson 5
Aces
Fisher 10, West 6, Strefling 9
Assists
Alyvia Hickok 88, Riley Capron 10
Varsity record: Buchanan 23-6
Dowagiac Match Scores
Dowagiac split with Saugatuck 19-25, 25-17
Dowagiac split with Buchanan 17-25, 25-22
Dowagiac split with Lakeshore 25-17, 21-25
Dowagiac d. Coloma 25-15, 25-10
Dowagiac d. Brandywine 21-25, 25-13, 15-8
Buchanan d. Dowagiac 25-17, 25-23
Dowagiac Individual Statistics
Kills
Caleigh Wimberley 30, Megan Davis 29, Riley Stack 20, Abbey Dobberstein 10, Maggie Weller 6, Emma Allen 3, Brooklyn Smith 1, Alannah Smith 1
Blocks
Dobberstein 4, Stack 3, Weller 2, Allen 1
Digs
Dobberstein 47, Wimberley 42, Stack 34, Davis 25, Weller 19, Brooklyn Smith 7, Khloie Goins 6, Alanah Smith 4, Lyla Elrod 2
Aces
Wimberley 8, Davis 8, Stack 4, Dobberstein 2, Weller 2, Goins 1, Brooklyn Smith 1
Assists
Brooklyn Smith 44, Stack 40, Weller 4, Alanah Smith 2, Allen 1, Dobberstein 1
Varsity record: Dowagiac 16-10-6
Brandywine Match Scores
Brandywine d. Lawton 25-20, 25-15
Brandywine d. Coloma 25-22, 25-19
Brandywine d. River Valley 25-20, 25-17
Brandywine d. Saugatuck 26-24, 25-21
Dowagiac d. Brandywine 21-25, 25-13, 15-8
Brandywine Individual Statistics
Kills
Kadence Brumitt 68, Haley Scott 18, Kallie Solloway 11
Aces
Scott 9, Brumitt 6, Hope Typer 4
Blocks
Brumitt 3, Clara DePriest 3, Scott 3
Digs
Olivia Laurita 39, Brumitt 27, Ellie Knapp 21, Scott 18
Assists
DePriest 46, Knapp 44
Varsity record: Brandywine 20-11-2
CROSS COUNTRY
Allegan Invitational
At Allegan
Boys Combined Team Scores
Wayland Union 50, Hamilton 88, GRTC Peregrines 93, Paw Paw 112, Kalamazoo Homeshcool 122, Plainwell 129, Allegan 154, Sturgis 209, Howard City Tri-County 267, Coopersville 284, Brandywine 288, Comstock 322
Overall Winner
Eli Veen, Plainwell – 16:27
Brandywine Finishers
Varsity Race 1
- Jake McCubbin 19:38, 26. Micah Colby 20:09, 33. Ethan Ohara 22:47
Varsity Race 2
- Conner Dye 20:45, 34, Jacob Sherrick 22:14, 35. Jacob Rydwelski 23:16
Girls Combined Team Scores
GRTC Peregrines 48, Paw Paw 63, Wayland Union 81, Hamilton 108, Kalamazoo Homeschool 110, Coopersville 153, Plainwell 185, Howard City Tri-County 208, Sturgis 215
Overall Winner
Jana Stiffler, GRTC – 18:45
Brandywine Finishers
Varsity Race 1
Allison Lauri 22:14
Varsity Race 2
- Lexi Troup 28:19, 34. Madison Ward 28:20, 38. Halle Borders 35:22