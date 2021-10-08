Apple Festival releases contest results

Published 8:32 am Friday, October 8, 2021

By Submitted

Leader photo/Jessica Akey

NILES — The Four Flags Area Apple Festival recently released the winners of several contests hosted during the annual event hosted Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 in the city of Niles.

 

MISS APPLE FESTIVAL QUEEN AND COURT

Miss Apple Festival: Trinity Heighway

Miss First Runner Up: Savannah Marinelli

Miss Second Runner Up: Miranda Churchill

Miss Congeniality: Savannah Marinelli

Junior Miss Apple Festival: Audrey Kuehn

Junior Miss First Runner Up: Emma Williams

Junior Miss Second Runner Up: Mattalyn Weinberg

Junior Miss Congeniality: Aleyna Vollman

Prince: Cooper Townsley

Princess: Nora Kessick

 

BIKE AND TRIKE RACE

Everything (Ages 2-3)

First: Harlem Lyons

Second: Liam Tonkel

Third: Jayla Bailey

 

Big Wheel (Ages 4-7)

First: Wisdom Lyons

Second: Raymond Kelley

Third: Kodin Martz

 

Bike (Ages 4-5)

First: Zavi Willams

Second: Ryker Bailey

Third: Avery Phillips

 

Trike (Ages 4-5)

First: Cameron Liebetrau

 

Bikes (Ages 6-8)

First: Cooper Townsley

Second: Jacob Vogel

Third: Amari Person

 

Adults (Ages 9 and above)

First: Marc Bailey

Second: Mary Vogel

Third Peyton Morris

 

CAR SHOW

Best of Show: Lylia Cooper, 1968 Chevy Camaro

Best Interior: Shawn Mullins, 1937 Ford Roadster

Best Paint: Rob Richez, 1947 Chevy Pickup

Best Engine: Bonnie Orszulak, 1967 Chevy Camaro

 

WINDOW JUDGING

First: Four Flags Area Antique Mall

Second: Bellas Gifts and Memories

Third: Shelf Life Bookstore

 

BIGGEST APPLE

First: Holloway Orchard, Wolf River

Second: Holloway Orchard, Wolf River

Third: Skibbe Orchard, Honey Crisp

 

SCARECROW CONTEST

Most Original

First: Kobe Smith

Second: Pam Alphenaar

Third: Dyson Braziel

 

Funniest

First: Kailynn Sulak

Second: Pam Alphenaar

Third: Mary Vogel

 

Not So Scary

First: Jaylynn Tittle

Second: Pam Alphenaar

Third: Pam Alphenaar

 

APPLE PEELING CONTEST

First Heat

First: Dawn Stratton

Second: Grace Nyhuis

 

Second Heat

First: Trina Rodriguez

Second: Jeanie Nyhuis

 

YOUTH HAND SAWING

Girls (Ages 5-7)

First: Kinzie Kidwell

Second: Reagan Douglas

 

Girls (Ages 8-10)

First: Vadalie Highway

Second: Ayla Mann

 

Girls (Ages 11-13)

First: Alexis Kidwell

Second: Kayli Check

 

Boys (Ages 5-7)

First: Elliott Jeffries

Second: Levi Walter

 

Boys (Ages 8-10)

First: Peyton Townsley

Second; Cayden Darcel

 

Boys (Ages 11-13)

First: Aiden Kidwell

 

OLD FASHIONED LOG CUTTING

Men (Ages 18-60)

First: Michael Kachyur/John Wreggelsworth

Second: Andrew Kidwell/Bill Martin

 

Boys (Ages 14-17)

First: Archer Jankowviak/Andreww Cockey

Second: Tyler Reeves/Ashton Burrows

 

Women (Ages 18-60)

First: Lee Wells/Penny Wagner

Second: Laura Wreggelsworth/Sarah Martin

 

Seniors (Ages 60 and above)

First: Will Townsley/Bill Martin

Second: Terry Sulak/Bill Martin

 

Girls (Ages 14-17)

  • Grace/Alexis
  • Madalyn Wechster/MacKensie Wechster

