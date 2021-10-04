Van Buren/Cass District Health Department announces COVID-19, flu vaccination clinics
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — One local agency is working to ensure residents are protected from both the flu and COVID-19 this season.
The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department recently announced COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics taking place this month. The clinics will offer first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses and flu vaccines.
Schedule includes:
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 – Covert Township Fire Department, 33802 M140, Covert
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 – Southwestern Michigan College, 58900 Cherry Grove Road, Dowagiac
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 – Van Buren Conference Center, 490 S. Paw Paw St., Lawrence
- 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 – Marcellus High School Gymnasium, 303 W. Arbor, Marcellus
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 – Antwerp Township Activity Center, 24821 Front Ave., Mattawan
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 – Southwestern Michigan College, 58900 Cherry Grove Rd., Dowagiac
- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 – Van Buren Conference Center, 490 Paw Paw St., Lawrence
