October 5, 2021

Sophomore hitter Drew Glaser steps up as Edwardsburg volleyball sweeps Paw Paw

By Max Harden

Published 8:18 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Coach Nikki Bush was waiting for her team to turn in three complete, consistent sets of volleyball.

She got her wish as the Eddies defeated visiting Paw Paw 25-18,25-14,25-20 Thursday night in Wolverine Conference play.

“Honestly we were waiting for that one good, solid win and tonight we finally hit that,” Bush said. “We’ve been battling a lot. I think we’re finally kind of hit that point to where now we’re seeing the improvements and all of the hard work coming into play.”

Edwardsburg jumped out to 7-2 leads in the first two sets and never looked back. The Red Wolves were determined to make set three more interesting and had the momentum for most of the set. Trailing 15-17, the Eddies used a 10-3 run to take control of the set capped by a Lexi Schimpa strike.

“We made sure we were really coming together and lifting each other up and hyping each other up,” Glaser said. “We made it so that we knew if we make a mistake, it’s going to be okay.”

Edwardsburg’s hitters gave the Red Wolves fits throughout the match and sophomore Drew Glaser was a key component to the Eddies’ attack. Glaser finished with a team-high 15 kills.

“We’ve been working that right side a lot with Drew,” Bush said. “She really stepped up and she owned it.”

“I know we were communicating really well,” Glaser said. “We responded really well as a team.”

Liz Pederson had seven kills and Macey Laubach tallied six kills and eight digs while Schimpa totaled five digs and 27 assists. Hannah Closson added eight assists, Kathryn Shull three blocks and Danni Purlee four aces.

According to Glaser, the season has been a challenging, rewarding experience.

“It’s been a lot,” she said. “We practice harder than any other team has. We have morning practices, a lot of practices. But I do love this team and I think that we have a really great team this year.”

With the win over the Red Wolves, the Eddies move to 5-1 in Wolverine Conference play. Since joining the volleyball team, Glaser has a list of things she would like to accomplish both as an individual and as part of the team.

“As a team, we want to make regionals this year,” she said. “I know for myself, I want to be one of the top headers as a sophomore and really come through as a senior, as a leader and everything else.”

Next up for the Eddies is a road trip to Otsego at 6 p.m. Thursday.

 

 

Print Article

News

United Federal Credit Union names director of loss prevention, assets recovery

Education

Close friends crowned Niles homecoming king, queen

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department announces COVID-19, flu vaccination clinics

Business

For the Love of Health Family Health Center opens to patients

News

Teen safe driving program enters 11th year

News

MDHHS reminds Michiganders about the dangers of RSV and how to keep children safe during RSV Awareness Month

Education

PHOTO STORY: Niles celebrates homecoming with parade

Buchanan

Buchanan welcomes new chamber of commerce manager

Galleries

Photo gallery: Niles Apple Festival Grande Parade

Cass County

Four teenagers injured, one killed in Cass County crash

Cass County

Dowagiac Freemasons to auction hunting rifle for scholarship fund

Cass County

Two Edwardsburg residents sentenced to probation for substance abuse offenses

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club’s centennial sign nears completion

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks’ Guys and Dolls Charity Golf Outing raises $6,000 for scholarships

Cass County

Niles man gets jail for drug, firearms charges

News

Chestnut orchard donated to Bertrand Township ready to bear its first nuts

News

Police identify man killed following Niles Township altercation

Dowagiac

Daughters of the American Revolution chapter to celebrate 100th anniversary

News

PHOTO STORY: Four Flags Area Apple Festival underway

News

Former Heico building being demolished, turned into greenspace

Cass County

Cass County treasurer raising awareness about fund for Michigan homeowners

News

Man fatally shot by police following Niles Township incident

Cass County

Gov. Whitmer announces grant to boost high-tech Business Growth in Cass County

Berrien County

LMC receives $1.95 million educational opportunity grant