Daily Data: Saturday, Oct. 2
FOOTBALL
STURGIS 48, DOWAGIAC 0
At Sturgis
Dowagiac 0 0 0 0 – 0
Sturgis 14 26 8 0 – 48
S – Rasean O’Tey 50 pass from Taner Patrick (Jacob Thompson kick)
S – Thompson 6 run (Thompson kick)
S – Thompson 5 run (kick failed)
S – Brenden Myers 7 run (kick failed)
S – Thompson 4 run (Thompson kick)
S – O’Tey 11 pass from Thompson (Thompson kick)
S – Myers 35 run (kick failed)
S – Safety
Varsity records: Dowagiac 0-6, 0-6 Wolverine; Sturgis 2-4, 2-4 Wolverine
CENTREVILLE 28, CASSOPOLIS 0
At Cassopolis
Centreville 6 8 6 8 – 28
Cassopolis 0 0 0 0 – 0
CE – Cody Marshall 13 run (pass failed)
CE – Gavin Bunning 15 pass from Tyler Swanick (Mason Lemings run)
CE – Marshall 9 run (pass failed)
CE – Marshall 14 run (Lemings run)
Varsity records: Centreville 5-1, 4-0 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 4-2, 3-1 Southwest 10
PAW PAW 14, EDWARDSBURG 57
At Edwardsburg
Paw Paw 6 8 0 0 – 14
Edwardsburg 15 14 21 7 – 57
ED – Logan McColley 3 run (Jacob Walker run)
PP – Davis Zeyan 48 run (Sylvester Cullen kick)
ED – Isaiyah Swartz 25 run (Trevor Houseworth kick)
ED – Swartz 63 run (Houseworth kick)
PP – Cullen interception return (Troy Vandenberg pass from Matthew Hartman)
ED – Swartz 65 run (Houseworth kick)
ED – McColley 2 run (Houseworth kick)
ED – McColley 6 run (Houseworth kick)
ED – Mikey Prior 23 run (Houseworth kick)
ED – Brenden Seabolt 15 run (Houseworth kick)
Varsity records: Paw Paw 4-2, 3-2 Wolverine; Edwardsburg 6-0, 5-0 Wolverine
SOUTH HAVEN 24, BRANDYWINE 22
At South Haven
Brandywine 8 8 6 0 – 22
South Haven 8 0 8 8 – 24
BW – Ivory McCullough 8 run (Chase Valade pass from Brian Krueger)
SH – Trent Till 43 run (Till run)
BW – McCullough 2 run (Valade pass from Krueger)
SH – Till 10 yards (Till run)
BW – Michael Palmer 12 run (pass failed)
SH – Justin Frazier 33 run (Till run)
Varsity records: Brandywine 2-4, 0-1 BCS; South Haven 5-1, 2-0 BCS
PLAINWELL 14, NILES 2
At Niles
Plainwell 0 8 6 0 – 14
Niles 0 0 0 2 – 2
PL – Daeshawn Dixon-Schumacker 10 run (Dixon-Schumaker run)
PL – Landon Dixon-Schumacker 19 pass from Ryan Koob (run failed)
N – Safety
Varsity records: Plainwell 5-1, 4-1 Wolverine; Niles 3-3, 1-3 Wolverine
