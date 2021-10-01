October 1, 2021

Two Edwardsburg residents sentenced to probation for substance abuse offenses

By Debra Haight

Published 5:00 pm Friday, October 1, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — In Cass County Court Friday, two Edwardsburg residents were sentenced to probation for substance abuse offenses.

Ted Alan Lintz, 56, of North Shore Drive in Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to third offense drunk driving and was sentenced to three years’ probation in the Adult Treatment Court, 30 days in jail with credit for three days served and $3,188 in fines and costs. His license was revoked. The remainder of his jail term may be suspended.

The incident occurred June 9 on M-62 near Hess Road in Edwardsburg. Police responded to a report of a single vehicle accident and found Lintz’s vehicle in a ditch. His blood alcohol level was .245, more than three times the legal limit.

“You look 100 percent better than you did at the time of your plea [Aug. 9],” Judge Herman said. “Being in the program and being off alcohol has made a world of difference for you.”

The judge noted that Lintz is also on probation in St. Joseph County, Indiana for drunk driving with a high blood alcohol level.

“I think this is your last opportunity,” he told Lintz. “If you violate your probation here, they will unsuspend your jail time in Indiana.”

Caitlin Darian Allston, 33, of North Shore Drive in Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines and was sentenced to two years’ probation, completion of the Twin County Community Probation Program, credit for 56 days served and $2,328 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred June 15 in Edwardsburg when police stopped her vehicle for having a loud exhaust and found out that she had outstanding warrants.

“You are 33 years old, and you’ve been using meth since you were 12 and marijuana since you were eight,” the judge said. “You have two daughters you don’t have custody of, you’re unemployed and you have housing problems. Can you see that drugs are not working for you?”

“To me, you’re the poster child of what drugs can do. You have no education, and you’ve lost your children and your home,” he added. “I think the Twin County program will help you in getting housing assistance and counseling. It will help get you off drugs and get an education and job skills.”

Print Article

Cass County

Dowagiac Freemasons to auction hunting rifle for scholarship fund

Cass County

Two Edwardsburg residents sentenced to probation for substance abuse offenses

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club’s centennial sign nears completion

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks’ Guys and Dolls Charity Golf Outing raises $6,000 for scholarships

Cass County

Niles man gets jail for drug, firearms charges

News

Chestnut orchard donated to Bertrand Township ready to bear its first nuts

News

Police identify man killed following Niles Township altercation

Dowagiac

Daughters of the American Revolution chapter to celebrate 100th anniversary

News

PHOTO STORY: Four Flags Area Apple Festival underway

News

Former Heico building being demolished, turned into greenspace

Cass County

Cass County treasurer raising awareness about fund for Michigan homeowners

News

Man fatally shot by police following Niles Township incident

Cass County

Gov. Whitmer announces grant to boost high-tech Business Growth in Cass County

Berrien County

LMC receives $1.95 million educational opportunity grant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 22-28

Cass County

Sandhill Crane All Trail Half Marathon set for Oct. 24

Edwardsburg

Fishing guide to speak at Edwardsburg museum Oct. 21

News

Southwest Michigan Writers’ Conference returns to Niles Oct. 23

News

Former Niles fire chief to serve as grand marshal for the Four Flags Apple Festival Parade

Dowagiac

Vendors to attend Under the Harvest Moon

Berrien County

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Mshkiki Community Clinic to begin dental, medical services in October

Berrien County

United Way partners with Tyler Automotive for annual campaign

Dowagiac

First United Methodist to host annual fall rummage sale after COVID hiatus

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department recognizes Sexual Health Awareness Month