October 1, 2021

Sally Mae Closson

By Submitted

Published 8:09 am Friday, October 1, 2021

Sept. 25, 1939 — Sept. 23, 2021

Sally Mae Closson, 81, died peacefully, two days shy of her 82nd birthday, in the comfort of her daughters’ presence.

Her life began Sept. 25, 1939, in Dowagiac, Michigan, the older of two children born to Harmon and Helen Ferguson. She married James Thomas Closson Sept. 9, 1962, in Dowagiac, Michigan. After 53 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 2016.

Sally was the owner operator of Closson’s Flowers in Cassopolis. She was also a long-time employee of Reneberg Hardware alongside cherished best friends Jerrel & Carolyn Reneberg. Sally enjoyed NASCAR, going to the annual Cass County Fair and cutting wood alongside her husband, Jim. She loved spending time with her granddaughters Kayla Stapleton and Josie Mae DeVore.

Sally will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by three daughters, Lynn (Dale) Stapleton, of Roanoke, Indiana, Rena (David DeVore) Closson-DeVore, of Culver City, California, Dena Closson, of Portland, Oregon; two granddaughters, Kayla Stapleton, Josie DeVore; one sister-in- law, Sue Buck; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and her younger brother, Terry Ferguson.

Family and friends will gather Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. for a time of sharing memories in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. Ms. Closson’s remains will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Culver City, California.

The family requires masks to be worn to enter the gathering.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

