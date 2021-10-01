October 1, 2021

Man fatally shot by police following Niles Township incident

By Staff Report

Published 6:25 am Friday, October 1, 2021

NILES TOWNSHIP — A man is dead following an altercation with police in Niles Township, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office reported early Friday morning.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. Thursday, a 911 call was received for a male subject with a knife at Franklin Woods, 1950 S. 13th St., Niles Charter Township.

Upon arrival, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office deputies encountered a male subject with a knife at lot #265.  Deputies attempted to deescalate the situation with several verbal commands and then deployed less-lethal rounds when the male subject refused to drop the knife, according to Sheriff Paul Bailey.

The man then charged at the deputies, which Bailey said forced them to use lethal force and shoot the man with the knife. Life-saving measures were administered by the deputies on the scene, but the male subject succumbed to his injuries.

The Michigan State Police have been requested and are performing the investigation into this officer-involved shooting incident.

The names of the deceased man and the two Berrien County Sheriff’s deputies are not being released at this time. Both Berrien County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

