October 1, 2021

Daughters of the American Revolution chapter to celebrate 100th anniversary

By Ryan Yuenger

Published 12:39 pm Friday, October 1, 2021

DOWAGIAC — A local group of women is set to celebrate a century of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism in the Dowagiac area.

The Captain Samuel Felt Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating its 100th anniversary at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 at the Hudson Memorial Building at 179 N. Jones St. in Marcellus.

“It’s such an encompassing organization,” said Chapter Registrar Jane Wagel, of the DAR. “Members have traced their ancestry back to a person who did something to contribute to the cause of the establishment of the cause of the United States of America. It could be that they fought in the war. It could be that they provided food for soldiers. It could be that they sold a horse to the army — anything.”

Founded in Dowagiac in September 1921, this chapter has benefitted from many local women as members.

“The purpose of the DAR is to further the education of our history — the patriotic participation of soldiers or veterans,” Wagel said. “We do a lot with different veterans’ homes. If they tell us they need something … our chapter will collect things they need.”

The first meeting was hosted at the historic Criffield-Whiteley house in Dowagiac. Sara Ethel Whiteley was a founding member of the chapter and led its efforts to honor veterans of World War II with a memorial highway and park in Cass County.

Over the years, the chapter has been involved in many community projects that promote

patriotism, historical conservation and community service in the area, including the marking of a stage coach stop near the intersection of Gage Street and Glenwood Road in Wayne Township.

The Captain Samuel Felt Chapter also marches in the local Memorial Day and Fourth of July parades.

“We’re really involved as a presence, but not as a representative of any political cause,” Wagel said. “Their goal is to educate the populous, especially children. We go into schools and read stories or pass out flags, so we are actively involved in community organizations.”

One particular project stands out to Chapter Regent Paula Johnson.

“Our favorite project of the chapter has probably been the Good Citizens,” Johnson said. “We’re always looking for patriotic citizens who are true to the core values of the United States.”

Created in 1934, the Good Citizens Contest award is given to a high school senior who demonstrates their “dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities,” according to the DAR website.

“These ladies have been a marvelous group of women to work alongside and to be a partner with them has been a joy,” Johnson said. “I’m very proud of what this chapter has done.”

Kelly VanWormer, Michigan State Regent of the DAR, also will be present and speak to the group. Refreshments will be served.

Due to lack of resources, the organizers said they would like to keep attendance low.

Print Article

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club’s centennial sign nears completion

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks’ Guys and Dolls Charity Golf Outing raises $6,000 for scholarships

Cass County

Niles man gets jail for drug, firearms charges

News

Chestnut orchard donated to Bertrand Township ready to bear its first nuts

News

Police identify man killed following Niles Township altercation

Dowagiac

Daughters of the American Revolution chapter to celebrate 100th anniversary

News

PHOTO STORY: Four Flags Area Apple Festival underway

News

Former Heico building being demolished, turned into greenspace

Cass County

Cass County treasurer raising awareness about fund for Michigan homeowners

News

Man fatally shot by police following Niles Township incident

Cass County

Gov. Whitmer announces grant to boost high-tech Business Growth in Cass County

Berrien County

LMC receives $1.95 million educational opportunity grant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 22-28

Cass County

Sandhill Crane All Trail Half Marathon set for Oct. 24

Edwardsburg

Fishing guide to speak at Edwardsburg museum Oct. 21

News

Southwest Michigan Writers’ Conference returns to Niles Oct. 23

News

Former Niles fire chief to serve as grand marshal for the Four Flags Apple Festival Parade

Dowagiac

Vendors to attend Under the Harvest Moon

Berrien County

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Mshkiki Community Clinic to begin dental, medical services in October

Berrien County

United Way partners with Tyler Automotive for annual campaign

Dowagiac

First United Methodist to host annual fall rummage sale after COVID hiatus

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department recognizes Sexual Health Awareness Month

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department forced to rescind mask mandate in schools

Berrien County

Leader Publications welcomes new reporter to staff