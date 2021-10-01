Area students graduate from Ferris State

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A number of students graduated from Ferris State University over the summer months.

Graduates from Leader Publications’ coverage area include:

• Kaylee Chambers, of Cassopolis

• Mitchell Warsko, of Cassopolis

• Andrew Churchill, of Cassopolis

• Pamela Hurst, of Dowagiac

• Stefany Holland, of Dowagiac

• Ellen Cox, of Dowagiac

• Kayley Closson, of Edwardsburg

• Jakob Hufffman, of Niles

• Mallory Sager, of Niles

• Christopher Schuck, of Niles

• Jessica Brooks, of Niles