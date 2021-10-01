October 1, 2021

Area students graduate from Ferris State

By Submitted

Published 2:26 pm Friday, October 1, 2021

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A number of students graduated from Ferris State University over the summer months.

Ferris State University is a four-year public university with campuses in Big Rapids, Grand Rapids and satellite campuses across the state. Ferris offers more than 180 educational programs, including doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees, through eight academic colleges: Arts, Sciences and Education, Business, Education and Human Services, Engineering Technology, Health Professions, Kendall College of Art and Design, Michigan College of Optometry and Pharmacy.

Graduates from Leader Publications’ coverage area include:

  Kaylee Chambers, of Cassopolis

  Mitchell Warsko, of Cassopolis

  Andrew Churchill, of Cassopolis

  Pamela Hurst, of Dowagiac

• Stefany Holland, of Dowagiac

• Ellen Cox, of Dowagiac

• Kayley Closson, of Edwardsburg

  Jakob Hufffman, of Niles

  Mallory Sager, of Niles

  Christopher Schuck, of Niles

• Jessica Brooks, of Niles

