Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 22-28
Sept. 22
10:29 a.m. — Police Department, assist other agency
10:34 a.m. — 200 Block Grove, general assist
11:51 a.m. — 200 Block Lester, civil assist
12:18 p.m. — Southwestern Michigan College, private property crash
1:58 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
2:04 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
3:35 p.m. — 400 Block W. Wayne, dog at large
4:11 p.m. — Rite Aid, private property crash
5:37 p.m. — 300 Block Oak, larceny complaint
5:55 p.m. — Police Department, civil dispute
6 p.m. — 100 Block E. Railroad, larceny complaint
6:40 p.m. — 100 Block E. Railroad, public peace
10:10 p.m. — 600 Block Spruce, general assist
Sept. 23
6:40 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
10:31 a.m. — 700 Block W. High, traffic assist
10:45 a.m. — Police Department, general assist
1:43 p.m. — 100 Block State, embezzlement complaint
2:13 p.m. — Trues Towing, abandoned vehicles
3:11 p.m. — 700 Block W. Prairie Ronde, assault complaint
5:52 p.m. — Police Department, warrant arrest
6:05 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist
7 p.m. — 200 Block W. Wayne, welfare check
8:45 p.m. — 500 Block N. Front illegal burning
Sept. 24
2:30 a.m. — 500 Block N. Front, weapons offense
8 a.m. — S. Front/W. Division, traffic crash
8:10 a.m. — 700 Block W. Prairie Ronde, 911 hang-up
10:26 a.m. — 100 Block S. Paul, vehicle lock-out
10:55 a.m. — 700 Block N. Orchard, general assist
1:07 p.m. — Cherry Grove/Mathews, suspicious vehicle
1:20 p.m. — 300 Block Oak, civil assist
5:05 p.m. — 600 Block Chestnut, assist Department of Health and Human Services
6:07 p.m. — Percy/E. Prairie Ronde, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
7:20 p.m. — 300 Block Second, civil dispute
8:20 p.m. — 400 Block E. Division, illegal entry
9:47 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, vehicle lock-out
10:32 p.m. — 300 Block First, suspicious vehicle
11:55 p.m. — Cass/Willard, public peace
Sept. 25
12:15 a.m. — 200 Block Commercial, suspicious vehicle
7:50 a.m. — Police Department, assist other agency
12:50 p.m. — 200 Block Spaulding, obstructing justice
4 p.m. — 300 Block Pennsylvania, civil dispute
5:35 p.m. — 900 Block Spruce, disorderly persons
10:32 p.m. — 900 Block Spruce, shooting/attempt murder
Sept. 26
1:35 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, public peace
1:45 a.m. — 200 Block Miller, public peace
9:45 a.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, civil dispute
10:30 a.m. — 56000 Block Woodhouse, alarm
10:39 a.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., assault complaint
1:15 p.m. — Police Department, found property
1:30 p.m. — 400 Block Chestnut, public peace
3:55 p.m. — Round Oak/Premier, suspicious vehicle
4:06 p.m. — 300 Block E. Telegraph, civil dispute
4:25 p.m. — S. Front/Commercial, lost dog/returned
4:35 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist
8:25 p.m. — 100 Block Andrew, illegal entry
Sept. 27
5 a.m. — 100 Block N. Front, suspicious person
7:45 a.m. — 100 Block Sheldon, alarm
8:30 a.m. — Oak/E. Telegraph, crossing guard
9:39 a.m. — 26000 Block Marcellus, fraud complaint
10:20 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, civil dispute
11:17 a.m. —Vineyard Place Apartments, civil dispute
11:40 a.m. — S. Front/Commercial, traffic complaint
1:55 p.m. — N. Front/E. Telegraph, traffic stop
2:35 p.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/N. Paul, traffic stop
2:55 p.m. — Spruce/Wooden, traffic stop
4:45 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., VIN inspection
5:50 p.m. — Spruce/N. Paul, hit and run crash
8:18 p.m. — 400 Block Chestnut, welfare check
8:30 p.m. — 100 Block Park, found property
9:51 p.m. — Riverside Apartments, public peace
10:05 p.m. — 200 Block Pennsylvania, civil dispute
11 p.m. — 100 Block Whitney, suspicious person
11:40 p.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/Colby, traffic stop
Sept. 28
8:13 a.m. — 300 Block Oak, stalking complaint
8:28 a.m. — 300 Block W. Division, larceny complaint
9:36 a.m. — 700 Block N. Orchard, assault complaint
10:07 a.m. — Police Department, general assist
11:32 a.m. — 900 Block Spruce, hit and run crash
11:58 a.m. — 500 Block Chestnut, civil assist
3:06 p.m. — 55000 Block Colby, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
4 p.m. — 200 Block Courtland, civil assist/trespassing
6:10 p.m. — 200 Block Johnson, civil dispute
6:21 p.m. — 400 Block N. Front, assault complaint
7 p.m. — 300 Block Maple, disorderly persons
9 p.m. — 200 Block Third, general assist
9:40 p.m. — E. Division/Colby, motorist assist
