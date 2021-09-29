Jack Leroy Cauffman, of Niles

Jack Leroy Cauffman

Aug. 30, 1938 — Sept. 16, 2021

Jack Leroy Cauffman, 83, of Niles, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph.

Jack was born Aug. 30, 1938, in Galien, Michigan, to the late Marie and Ross Cauffman. He was proud to have served in the U.S. Army.

Jack worked in the foundry at Clark Equipment until his retirement after 22 years, then as a production line painter at Packard for 17 years, until working as maintenance for Advanced Irrigation with his son, Ross Cauffman, for 10 years. Jack was a handyman at home, as well.

On Dec. 24, 1965, Jack married Nancy Mahan in Buchanan. He loved spending time with his family.

Jack is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Cauffman; daughter, Carolyn Norman; sons, Michael Williams, Steven Williams, Ross (Teena) Cauffman; sisters, Thelma Gorbitz, Mary Galbreath, Carrie Waggoner; grandchildren, Michael (Courtney) Williams Jr., Christopher Williams, Kevin Williams, Amber Williams, Jack Cauffman II; great-grandchildren, Josephine Baker, Makayla Williams, Michael Williams III, Matthew Williams; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Ross; brother, Chuck Cauffman; and sisters, Maggie Cauffman, Ann Lakin, Ida Wilson.